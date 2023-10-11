Julia Fox’s just released memoir, Down the Drain, is filled with explosive stories on nearly every aspect of the 33-year-old’s life—from her dominatrix days, Uncut Gems breakthrough, and yes, her whirlwind romance with Kayne West. Fox has been out and about over the past few weeks promoting the book in New York City, and given its salacious contents, it’s rather fitting her press tour ensembles look like she’s ready for war.

On Wednesday, the actress appeared on The View in a full leather outfit. Before hitting the stage, Fox posed outside in a dramatic fur overcoat and held onto a brown top handle bag. Underneath, she showed off the corseted number which featured studs at the waist and bodice.

There was also lace-up detailing along the side as well as hints of red throughout the maxi-length piece—which worked well with the star’s auburn locks. It’s no secret that Fox is a fan of nearly every type of leather (and latex, for that matter). It makes sense then that her look earlier this week continued that obsession—but in a slightly different fashion.

The star stepped out for a signing at the Strand book store on Tuesday wearing a not so average two piece set. Her motorcycle jacket was full of padded details—from the armor-like shoulder pads to the inserts imitating muscles. From there, she added in tiny shorts and pair of matching leather gloves. To give the look even more of an edge, Fox carried a stiletto-shaped bag from Syro which, coincidentally, looked like the accessory version of her knee-high boots.

In late September, Fox hit the set of Good Morning America in an avant-garde button down and a plaid, punk carabiner skirt from Chopova Lowena. The trio of looks served as the perfect backdrop to Down the Drain where, in addition to many other topics, Fox discusses the ways in which Kanye West, who she refers to as “The Artist,” controlled her wardrobe.

“I feel like he’s using me in some weird, twisted game,” Fox writes in the memoir. “It makes me feel dirty.” She goes on to add that at the end of their situationship, West urged Fox to sign an NDA, saying “I can’t be friends with you if you don’t sign it,” to which she replied “I’ll live.”