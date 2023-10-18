Emily Ratajkowski proved that she has the hot girl fall look down a science earlier this month. This season, the model has established a clockwork-like uniform for her afternoon strolls—two similarly colored, burnt orange trenches, a silk skirt, and some sort of statement boot. But what about for a night on the town? She seems to have answered that question on Tuesday.

The model stepped out to Ziwe’s Black Friend: Essays launch party at The Standard wearing another one of her buttery trench coats. But instead of layering pieces underneath, she fashioned it into the perfect fall party dress. See, turns out all those “day to night” styling stories magazines used to write about do come in handy.

Although the trench looked very similar to the other two coats she already pulled out this month, it was slightly different from her previous wears. This one was designed in a darker brown leather and featured a fairly simple shape—with strong lapels, buttons down the front, and pockets on either side. But what really changed things up was Ratajkowski’s choice to not only cinch the piece, but to keep her under layers to a minimum.

BFA / Matt Borowski

Instead of a longer maxi skirt, she went with a black mini dress that hardly poked out from beneath her coat. The result was a leggy, and easily achievable, switch up to the her already established fall look.

From there, Ratajkowski continued her uniform with a pair of suede below-the-knee boots and added in a black crossbody bag as well as a pendant choker to complete the ensemble. New Yorkers are known for prematurely breaking out their biggest, warmest coats as soon as temperatures drop, so it’s rather fitting that Ratajkowski can’t seem to take off this specific style of trench.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Earlier in the month, the 32-year-old was spotted reporting for mom duty in another statement outerwear grail. This one, though, was trimmed with fur at the sleeves and collar. Instead of sporting it solo, she added in a Silk Laundry slip skirt as well as the same pair of gray boots.

Just a few days after, the model had us doing a double take as she hit the town in a slightly lighter orange coat and statement red boots. Clearly, Ratajkowski has found her fall formula and is sticking to it.