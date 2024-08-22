So far, Zoë Kravitz’s Blink Twice director wardrobe has kept, for the most part, to the trusty color black. Last night, though, Kravitz switched out her monochrome leanings for something else she’s well versed in: naked fashion.

Kravitz was joined by an A-list group of stars—her fiancé and Blink Twice lead Channing Tatum, Katie Holmes, Austin Butler, Emily Ratajkowski—for a Blink Twice premiere after party in Manhattan. Storing away her usual Saint Laurent for now, Kravitz slipped into a full look from the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen-designed brand, The Row. Her look, from their resort 2025 collection, featured a structured ankle-length skirt in a rippling pleated pattern. Kravitz paired her avant-garde maxi skirt with a flesh-tone, low-cut tank top that she wore sans bra. She accessories with her signature slicked-back hairdo, a coral lip, and pearl drop earrings. A mini handbag and sleek black pumps finished the look. On her way out of the venue, Kravitz threw on a dramatic black coat to complete her outfit.

As someone who’s used to being in front of, not behind, the camera, Kravitz is approaching the Blink Twice press tour with the know-how of a veteran director. Of course, there’s been megawatt moments from Kravitz, but she’s also worn things that are more typical of a director, rather than a leading lady.

She began her press tour in style, wearing a jaw-dropping Saint Laurent gown to the film’s Los Angeles premiere—where she and Tatum made their red carpet debut as a couple. Her simple column dress was punctuated by diamond-shaped cut-outs along the waist.

For the film’s London premiere, Kravitz dabbled in a bit of color, but still kept her silhouette of choice rather classic. She slipped into a ruby red Saint Laurent gown, worn sans bra, that featured a slit at the back.

It hasn’t been all gowns and nude tops, though. Kravitz donned a lace-trimmed skirt suit for a London photo call and even sported her most director-esque outfit, a double breasted blazer and jeans, for a panel discussion just a few days.

Kravitz knows how to dress for the part that’s in front of her. And, right now, that part is one of an actress-turned-director.