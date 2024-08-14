Zoë Kravitz Puts Her Twist on the Classic Director’s Uniform

Zoë Kravitz is making her directorial debut with Blink Twice—but, judging by her latest outfit, she already has the wardrobe of a seasoned filmmaker ready to go.

Kravitz attended a special screening of her film in Los Angeles last night in a full Saint Laurent outfit. She started off with a boat-neck cropped tank before layering an ’80s-inspired suit jacket over top. Her power blazer featured a double-breasted cut and statement peak lapels. Kravitz off-set her muted separates with a pair of the French brand’s low-rise jeans. Her trousers pooled just enough to show off her sleek sling-back pumps. Kravitz styled her hair in a slicked-back bun and wore diamond-studded earrings.

Kravitz is well accustomed to wearing high-glam gowns in her capacity as an actress. But her most recent look, the perfect mix of elevated essentials and cool girl separates, is more like something we’d expect from a female director with an established curriculum vitae. Look no further than the likes of Anatomy of a Fall director Justine Triet who wore almost exclusively power suits during awards seasons last year. Or even Past Lives filmmaker Celine Song and her avant-garde tailoring.

Just a few days prior, Kravitz attended a panel discussion in a similar outfit. She wore a jet black blazer, jeans, and the same pair of sling back pumps.

Of course, it hasn’t all been director-like fashion for Kravitz. For the Blink Twice premiere in Los Angeles, she again slipped into a full Saint Laurent look. This time a floor-length dress that was designed with an open back and side-baring cut-outs. Kravitz and her fiancé Channing Tatum, who sported a black tuxedo, made their red carpet debut at the event.

“Making this film with you has been an awfully great adventure,” Kravitz said of Tatum during the film’s premiere. “Thank you for trusting me to female direct you. It’s really very cool to get to make a movie, but when you get to do it with the love of your life, it’s even cooler.”

