After more than three years together, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are finally red carpet official. Last night, the recently-engaged couple hit the step and repeat for the premiere of Zoë’s buzzed-about directorial debut, Blink Twice.

Zoë slipped into an all-black Saint Laurent number for her big night. Her dress featured a high-neck that was accented by plunging cut-outs at the side. The skin-baring details flowed around the dress to create an completely-open backside. Kravitz paired her outfit with a bold red lip, dangling silver earrings, and a slicked-back hairdo. Channing followed his soon-to-be wife’s lead by wearing a classic black jacket, wide-leg pants, and a white Oxford shirt that he left partially unbuttoned.

Zoë and Channing, who plays a tech billionaire named Slater King in the film, were joined by the Blink Twice cast which includes Naomi Ackie, Adria Arjona, and Levon Hawke (the son of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke). And given that this is the couple’s first time on a red carpet together—they did both attend the 2021 Met Gala, but posed for photos separately—it’s rather fitting that they chose this specific setting. They first met on the set of Blink Twice, formerly titled Pussy Island, in 2021.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After tackling the red carpet together, Zoë sung her fiancé’s praises before premiere guests. Zoë told the audience she’s “going to take just one second to talk about Channing fucking Tatum,” before she read her prepared remarks.

“From producing to performing to the pep talks to holding my head or my feet while I cried on the bathroom floor because I thought I fucked it all up, thank you for letting me be a complete OCD psycho control freak. Thank you for your patience,” she said. “Making this film with you has been an awfully great adventure. Thank you for trusting me to female direct you. It’s really very cool to get to make a movie, but when you get to do it with the love of your life, it’s even cooler.”

During the Fly Me to the Moon premiere last month, Channing discussed the evolution of his and Zoë’s relationship. “Our relationship was sort of born inside of the creative process of it in a way,” he explained, adding “It didn't feel any different. That was what brought us together and made us really feel like we're very connected on what we love about life, what we love about just things in general about being alive.”