Though Zoë Kravitz was wielding a bloody knife this Halloween weekend (as part of her Rosemary’s Baby costume), there was something even more eye-catching on her left hand—an engagement ring. Now, sources have confirmed that the actress is in fact engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Channing Tatum. We certainly did not have an engagement announcement dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse on our bingo card, but hey, there’s nothing wrong with a little surprise.

According to People, multiple insiders have confirmed that the couple are headed for the aisle, but not much is known outside of that. The pair have been historically private about their relationship, which reportedly began in 2021 on the set of Kravitz’s upcoming directorial debut, Pussy Island.

Tatum, who stars in the thriller film, reportedly acted as Kravitz’s “protector” while on set. “Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever, he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet," she told GQ. “I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

Although neither Tatum or Kravitz have confirmed their engagement directly, they have made select public appearances together over the past couple of years—most notably during the 2021 Met Gala where, despite making separate entrances, they exited together.

This will be the second marriage for both stars. Kravitz was married to actor Karl Glusman (from 2019 to 2021) while Tatum shares a nine-year-old daughter with Jenna Ewan, who he divorced in 2019 after ten years of marriage. The Magic Mike actor has been more tight lipped about addressing their relationship, telling Variety in 2022 that Kravitz is "a perfectionist in the best possible way."

A date has, so far, not been set for the pair’s nuptials, however, it is apparent that they are in love. “I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that,” Kravitz told WSJ. in 2022. “That's why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right.”