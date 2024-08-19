It took quite a while—three years, exactly—for Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum to officially make their red carpet debut. But, judging by their recent string of looks, the couple needed next to no time to jointly nail a step and repeat.

For their latest couple appearance, a photo call for Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice, the duo doubled down on their joint penchant for the color black. Kravitz, of course, slipped into a full Saint Laurent look from the French brand’s pre-fall 2024 collection. The actress-turned-director personified cool girl chic in a black camisole that was trimmed with lace. She paired her lingerie top with a low-rise skirt that finished off just below the knee. Kravitz finished off her outfit with sleek sling back pumps, gold jewelry, cat-eye shades. She tied up her hair into space buns.

Tatum, who plays a tech billionaire named Slater King in Kravitz’s film, followed his fiancé’s lead during the London event. The actor kicked off his outfit with a white t-shirt before layering a black suit jacket and baggy dress pants over top. He accessorized with black glasses and classic loafers.

Earlier this month, Kravitz and Tatum hit the red carpet for the first time as a couple during the Blink Twice Los Angeles premiere. On that occasion, the recently-engaged duo again slipped into monochrome outfits. Kravitz sported a floor-length gown from Saint Laurent that featured cut-out details at the hip. Tatum again opted for tailoring, this time pairing his suit jacket with a white dress shirt. Although the couple did appear at the 2021 Met Gala together, this was their first time posing for photos together on the step and repeat.

Prior to the film’s premiere, Kravitz spoke to the crowd about the process of making the film and just how involved Tatum was in doing so.

“From producing to performing to the pep talks to holding my head or my feet while I cried on the bathroom floor because I thought I fucked it all up, thank you for letting me be a complete OCD psycho control freak. Thank you for your patience,” she told her fiancé. “Making this film with you has been an awfully great adventure. Thank you for trusting me to female direct you.”