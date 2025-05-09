Apologies to Carrie Bradshaw, but Rihanna’s baguette bag looks a whole lot more delicious than the famous sequinned Fendi accessory. Following her Met Gala pregnancy announcement on Monday, Rihanna stepped out for dinner at Carbone New York while wearing the ultimate dinner bag: a crossbody satchel designed to look like a loaf of bread.

Rihanna was spotted wearing the tongue-in-cheek accessory (funny enough, sourced from Fendi’s fall 2023 collection) while walking to the Italian eatery where she reportedly dined solo. The piece was molded into a literal baguette shape, with charring details along the top, and featured a long zipper and a black strap. Although Rihanna is a long-time regular at Giorgio Baldi in L.A. (and has worn many a maternity look to the west coast establishment), Carbone is notorious for their complimentary bread basket. Perhaps that explains the beauty mogul’s choice of dinner bag yesterday. We’d like to think she snuck a few actual loaves in there just in case the cravings hit later on.

Rihanna stayed casual for the rest of her look. She wore a pair of baggy jeans that sat just low enough on her figure to show off her pregnancy bump. Up top, Rihanna slipped into a striped red and white polo from Martine Rose and finished everything off with a New York Yankees hat and snakeskin print shoes.

Jesal / BACKGRID

This low-key dinner look is one of the first official glimpses of Rihanna’s maternity fashion after the singer unveiled she’s expecting again in a custom Marc Jacobs outfit during the 2025 Met Gala. Already, this outfit alone is offering some hints as to how the Bad Gal will dress throughout her third pregnancy.

Certainly, the singer is sure to continue wearing her maternity staples: loose-fitting denim, bump-baring crop tops, and the occasional sheer dress or skirt for more formal occasions. But if her baguette bag is any indicator, it seems like the star might want to have even more fun with maternity dressing when compared to her previous two pregnancies. We’re in for a treat.