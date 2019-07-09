"The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand," says Lady Gaga in a striking new promotional video uploaded to her Instagram this afternoon. Arguably true, but ultimately Gaga decides, "That's too bad," and promptly launches into introducing her new beauty brand, Haus Laboratories. Yes, the long-rumored line has finally been confirmed by Gaga herself, but not even her devoted legion of Little Monsters had been able to divine some of the details of the business plan before its announcements.

With backing from Lightspeed Venture Partners, the same investing fund that helped turn Goop into Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness empire, the business represents Gaga's first independent venture, and she sure has big plans for it. While Gaga will start small with a curated selection of products, her choice of partners and distribution models seems to indicate that she plans to be a major player in the beauty category alongside other celebs like Kylie Jenner and Rihanna, albeit with her own particular spin on the category. Forget her previous venture into cosmetics with her perfume Fame. This is going to be a whole lot bigger. Here, everything we know so far.

Loading View on Instagram

It Will Launch As an Amazon Exclusive

For one, Haus Laboratories will be the first major cosmetics brand to launch exclusively on Amazon, according to Gaga's exclusive interview with Business of Fashion . While the site notes that Amazon has a healthy business in the beauty space, it hasn't quite broken through yet to compete with the likes of Sephora or Ulta. Still, it's a major retail player, and Amazon's muscle means the brand will launch in eight different countries, including the U.S., with one-day and two-day shipping options available (citizens of other countries can order as well, but may have to wait a little longer on shipping). Plus, while some consumers may prefer to see beauty products in person before purchasing, launching digitally isn't unheard of. Kylie Jenner, for instance, built up her brand on the internet first.

Yes, It Will Launch With Kits

The line will launch with kits combining "lip gloss, lip liner and all-over colour," but a full-fledged line with stand-alone products may yet be on the way.

The Concept Is Color

“Colour is completely transformative—it’s powerful, it’s beautiful, and it’s how I found my voice with makeup,” Gaga told BoF . Indeed, she says that the brand was inspired by her days coming up as an outré pop artist on New York's Lower East Side. While no images of the packaging itself have arrived, the promo shots feature models with brightly painted eyelids and bold brows. There's also glitter. A whole lot of glitter. Easy, breezy, and subtle the vibe is not.

Ultimately Though, It's About Being Yourself

As with most things Gaga, the singer hopes her brand inspires self-acceptance and confidence, and hopes that everyone's ultimate beauty icon is themselves.

“There are companies that see me and what I stand for and the way that I view the world, and if it’s not perfectly in line with what they do…they’ll be like, ‘Can you just change half of the equation?’” Gaga told BoF . “The answer is no. No deal. No message of self-acceptance, no deal. This [deal with Amazon] was so wonderful because this was like, ‘Let’s make a deal, let’s make a deal to change the world with their beauty.’”

And It's Launching Soon (But Not Soon Enough for Prime Day)

The first products will be available in September—which, unfortunately, means it won't be here in time for Amazon's Prime Day, but it will be for all your fall makeup and holiday gifting needs.