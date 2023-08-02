Season one of The Idol may have come to an end last month, but it seems that the series’ lead, Lily-Rose Depp, has taken some style cues from her on-screen character Jocelyn. The actress was spotted in Los Angeles Tuesday wearing a risuqé (and slightly confusing) look that would certainly land the “World Class Sinner” seal of approval. Yeah, she’s just a fashion freak.

Let’s start with the ready-to-wear choices of her ensemble. Up top, Depp wore a completely sheer vintage bodysuit from iconic ‘60s designer Mary Quant. The piece followed a plunging sweetheart neckline and had a swirling motif throughout—Depp attached a tiny white bow at the strap for an added detail.

She continued with white, opting for a mini skirt by New York’s favorite minimalist downtown brand, Maryam Nassir Zadeh. The actress has been a fan of Zadeh’s designs for some time now, having worn a purple version of the same skirt last year. She then added in some color with a tan tote bag and a red pair of Repetto heeled ballet flats. It was her other accessory choice, though, that certainly raised a few eyebrows.

Yolo/AffinityPicture / BACKGRID

Depp chose to wear a studded leather mask to complete her look. The piece seemed to follow the shape of kitten eyes, complete with a pair of ears and winged eye openings. It certainly added an edge to her look (Black Swan meets Cats?) but seemed a touch out of place at the same time. But if there’s one thing about Depp, she’ll make even the most obscure fashion choices look stylish.

While the mask looked plucked from a local BDSM store, the actress actually sourced it from Pechuga Vintage. Depp has been pulling lots of pieces from the L.A.-based spot recently, including an extremely rare Jean Paul Gaultier skirt she wore just a few days ago.

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

Depp has worn the skirt on two occassions—earlier in June, she paired the skirt with its matching tank top. This time, though, the actress opted to wear a black halter top and a red quilted Chanel bag instead.

While we’ve come to expect certain pieces from Depp’s wardrobe—ballet flats, vintage pulls, plenty of Chanel—she’s been keeping us on our toes recently. Case in point: a leather cat mask.