Lily-Rose Depp Proves the Power of the Rewear in Vintage Gaultier

The days of fashion girls vowing to never wear the same outfit twice are numbered. There’s Kate Middleton who has made a case for a certain shirtdress style this summer. Another Cate, Blanchett, has made a habit of repurposing her red carpet looks over the years. And then there’s Kendall Jenner with a decidedly NSFW approach. Chalk it up to sustainability or finding something that works and sticking to it, but the rewear push has hit new heights recently.

Well, on Wednesday, Lily-Rose Depp tried her hand at the cause during a night out with her girlfriend 070 Shake. The actress stepped out in Los Angeles wearing an extremely rare printed mesh skirt that she wore in June.

Her low-rise skirt is something of a collector’s item. It’s from Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring/summer 1998 collection and features a “Hommage á Frida Kahlo” lotus print throughout. Depp sourced the piece (and matching top) from LA-based Pechuga Vintage, but it’s even more difficult to find on the secondhand market. There seems to be only one other skirt with the same Frida Kahlo print on sale—however, there are similar versions floating around also.

affinitypicture / BACKGRID

The Gaultier skirt is a statement on its own, so Depp styled it with a few key staple pieces. Up top, she went with a black cropped halter top as well as a leather jacket that she held casually in her hand. She kept things going with a pair of open-toe patent heels and, of course, she had to throw in some Chanel. She wore a a brightly colored flap bag on her shoulder to complete the ensemble.

Depp’s look was ideal for the late night occasion—flashy and entirely her, but not too formal. She also seemed to match her date well, who wore plenty of leather and black herself. Though Depp opted to forgo the skirt’s matching top, she previously wore the full Gaultier set just last month.

@070shake

In an Instagram story, the actress was seen wearing the same low-rise skirt as her date night outfit—but instead of a black top, she went with the bottom’s coordinating printed tank. She accessorized the pieces with a pair of angular Dior sunglasses from their spring/summer 2003 collection. It’s clear from Depp’s most recent looks and red carpet appearances that she loves two things: archival fashion and stellar rewears.