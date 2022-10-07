Cate Blanchett Has Been Ruling the Red Carpet for Two Decades

When great style meets great talent—that’s how we’d describe the intersection of Cate Blanchett’s acting and red carpet career. The Australian actress is just as much a Hollywood mainstay as she is a fashion figure. Of course, that’s a great pairing, considering Blanchett is seemingly always hitting the award show circuit with a movie in contention, showing off exciting looks almost every time she attends a red carpet. While the actress loves black, she has found a way, over the years, to make the color anything but boring, by choosing looks with impeccable tailoring, an unexpected back, or beautiful embellishments. And that’s not to say she’s afraid of color. Blanchett loves to make a statement in bright hues, and some of her best red carpet moments have been thanks to lilac, yellow, and blue looks, among many other colors both on and off the rainbow.

Of course, throughout her tenure, Blanchett has found her go-to brands (Armani Privé likely topping that list), but the actress also likes to mix things up and it’s not rare to see her in Alexander McQueen or Gucci. Basically, every time Blanchett heads for the red carpet, it’s hard to know what she will have in store, which is why it’s so exciting that her most recent film, TÁR, is getting such rave reviews. It’s looking like we’re about to have another Blanchett-filled award season on our hands, so while you prepare for that, take a look back at her best red carpet moments over the past two decades.

2022: TÁR Premiere Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blanchett looked extremely chic in this Proenza Schouler spring 2023 trouser and top set, with dramatic ruffled sleeves at the 60th New York Film Festival.

2022: Venice Film Festival Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images This Schiaparelli haute couture look with a corset literally bursting with flowers may be one of Blanchett’s best to date.

2022: Screen Actors Guild Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Blanchett went for a more sultry look at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, opting for a black, low-cut Armani Privé gown.

2020: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Stepping out of her comfort zone a little bit color-wise, Blanchett attended the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in a butter yellow Mary Katrantzou spring 2020 with a pleated skirt and shoulders that expanded like a fan around her arms and back.

2019: The Fashion Awards Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Blanchett looked like Cinderella in this ethereal Armani Privé dress at the 2019 Fashion Awards.

2019: Where’d You Go, Bernadette Premiere Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The tailoring of this Alexander McQueen fall 2019 would have been enough to sell us on the look, but the royal blue satin sleeves with rosette shoulders really takes it to another level.

2019: BAFTAs Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blanchett showed off rare brunette locks while wearing a Christopher Kane spring 2019 dress at the British Academy Film Awards in 2019.

2018: The House With the Clock In Its Walls Premiere Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The actress went for a more casual look at the world premiere of The House With The Clock In Its Walls, wearing a kelly green Gucci resort 2019 dress with a ruffled neckline and a red Gucci belt.

2018: Ocean’s 8 Premiere Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images No one else pulls off a suit quite like Blanchett. Case in point: this gorgeous Missoni fall 2018 number she world to the world premiere of Ocean’s 8 back in 2018.

2017: Thor: Ragnarok Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Blanchett was hard to miss at the Thor: Ragnarok premiere in this yellow sequin Gucci spring 2018 dress.

2016: Academy Awards Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing an aquamarine Armani Privé dress covered in floral appliques, Blanchett attended the 88th annual Academy Awards

2016: BAFTAs Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images It’s hard to pick the best part of this Alexander Mcqueen dress, the gorgeous, embroidered floral top, or the haunting skirt comprised of black feathers.

2016: Golden Globe Awards John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blanchett wore a ‘20s style Givenchy dress with fringe falling to the floor to the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in 2016.

2015: Carol Premiere David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images Clearly, Blanchett likes a dramatic sleeve. She wore this Esteban Cortazar spring 2016 dress to the premiere of Carol in 2015, and it closely resembles the Proenza Schouler set she wore to the New York Film Festival seven years later.

2015: Cannes Film Festival George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images This beautiful, printed Giles fall 2015 dress was basically made for the Cannes red carpet.

2015: Academy Awards Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images The simple silhouette for this Maison Margiela couture by John Galliano dress was the perfect backdrop for Blanchett’s turquoise bib necklace from Tiffancy & Co.

2014: Academy Awards Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images When in doubt, Blanchett’s go-to over the years has always been a floral Armani Privé gown.

2014: Screen Actors Guild Awards Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images The Grecian silhouette of this Givenchy spring 2014 dress was modernized by the inclusion of sequins on the collar and draped bodice.

2014: Golden Globe Awards Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blanchett wore this Armani Privé fall 2013 couture black lace dress to the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in 2014.

2013: Blue Jasmine Premiere Foc Kan/WireImage/Getty Images This Christian Dior fall 2013 couture dress was a fun departure for the actress.

2012: Met Gala Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blanchett attended the Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations Met Gala in a black, ostrich feather-covered dress from Alexander McQueen’s fall 2012 collection.

2011: Academy Awards John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Many would argue that this lilac Givenchy spring 2011 couture dress is one of Blanchett’s best looks of all time.

2010: Tony Awards Mike Coppola/FilmMagic/Getty Images Blanchett’s love affair with suits is nothing new, as proven by this Armani Privé spring 2010 organza set.

2008: Academy Awards Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images The actress showed off her baby bump in a purple, empire waist Dries Van Noten gown.

2008: Screen Actors Guild Awards Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Blanchett wore a strapless, floral Balenciaga dress to the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2008.

2007: Met Gala Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Wearing a fringe, Balenciaga dress, Blanchett attended the Poiret: King of Fashion Met Gala in 2017.

2007: Academy Awards TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images Blanchet wore a silver, one-shoulder Armani Privé dress to the 2007 Oscars.

2007: Golden Globe Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a black lace, off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress with a high-low hem, Blanchett attended the 64th annual Golden Globe Awards in 2007.

2006: Babel Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Blanchett proved gold is her color in this Ralph Lauren dress at the Babel premiere

2005: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The actress wore a yellow Valentino dress with a matching burgundy belt and clutch to the 2005 Oscars.

2005: Golden Globe Awards J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images The fit of this one-shoulder periwinkle Jean Paul Gaultier gown is absolute perfection.

2004: Golden Globe Awards Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blanchett looked very glamorous while showing off her baby bump at the 2004 Golden Globes in a scarlet red Donna Karan dress.

2003: Golden Globe Awards Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a bohemian style Valentino spring 2003 gown, Blanchett attended the 60th annual Golden Globes.

2000: Academy Awards KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images The chains hanging down the extremely low-cut back of Blanchett’s Jean Paul Gaultier gown made it a real showstopper.