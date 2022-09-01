Cate Blanchett has yet to disappoint with her Venice Film Festival wardrobes, and with her latest look, she knocked it out of the park. The 53-year-old Academy Award winner showed up to Thursday’s premiere of director Todd Field’s comeback film Tár looking like a walking vase in a black velvet corset stuffed with a vibrant array of hand-painted flowers. From there, she kept it simple, matching her top in black velvet trousers and dispensing with the necklace in the shape of an anatomical human heart that topped off the runway version of the couture ensemble. It should come as no surprise that the look came courtesy of designer Daniel Roseberry, who’s brought a dose of Surrealism to Schiaparelli by churning out creations such as boots with toe-shaped tips over the past few seasons. (Blanchett’s last Schiaparelli look was an elegant strapless gown that was secured to a blazer with a gold lock.)

The look was distinctly different from the Armani one Blanchett wore just hours earlier on Thursday. She started off the day in a pale blue top and matching wide-legged trousers that were accented with pins to match her gold belt buckle. (She’s been an ambassador for the brand for nearly a decade.)

Cate Blanchett wears Schiaparelli couture at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Tár in Venice, Italy on September 1, 2022. Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images

A closeup of Cate Blanchett’s Schiaparelli couture ensemble at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Tár in Venice, Italy on September 1, 2022. Photo by Andreas Rentz via Getty Images

Cate Blanchett attends the photo call for Tár at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on September 1, 2022. Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images

The reviews that have come out so far promise that Tár, a character study of Blanchett as a world-renowned composer accused of sexual misconduct, is worth sitting through its two-hour, 38-minute run time. Vanity Fair has gone so far as to venture that it may very well be the actor’s “magnum opus”—and when you consider her oeuvre, that’s certainly saying something. If Blanchett is going to take this red carpet approach to the rest of the film’s press tour, we don’t mind waiting until its October 7 release.