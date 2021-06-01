Cate Blanchett Is Hiding A Secret In This Schiaparelli Gown

One of life’s most enduring pleasures is seeing elegant people wear elegant things. It’s a little indulgence that, like many other so-called “normal” things, we’ve put on the back-burner throughout the pandemic. Sure, we’ve had virtual red carpets and socially distanced awards shows — to varying levels of success — but nothing can replicate the pure, unadulterated joy of glamor. Luckily, the world is returning to regularity, as heralded by Cate Blanchett in this dramatic Schiaparelli look.

Blanchett posed for the photos for her makeup artist Morag Ross. In them, the actress is wearing a black goddess-style dress from Schiaparelli’s Spring 2021 RTW collection. It features panels tucked subtly under a wide gold chain sash, and extends past her feet. The strapless gown is accentuated by a white jacket with masterful lapels, accenting a skeleton lock in place of a button; in keeping with founder Elsa Schiaparelli’s sense of Surrealist humor, the tiny key dangles gracefully across Blanchett’s back. She was styled by Elizabeth Stewart.

Why did this photoshoot take place? Who knows — and honestly, we don’t need an occasion to swoon. It’s a delectable treat for the eyes, and we’ll take every moment of Blanchett’s flawless style breakthroughs wherever we can. Now if you’ll excuse us, we need to go slink around our apartment in our finest black gown.