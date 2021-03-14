By now we know that awards season is going to look, well, a little bit different this year, and the 2021 Grammy Awards are no exception. While host Trevor Noah will be holding things down from the Los Angeles Convention Center, performers and nominees are stationed all over the world for a mix of pre-recorded and live performances and red carpet appearances, in-person appearances, and Zoomed-in moments. The good news is that the unconventional format should continue the awards ceremony trend we’re seeing of some stars pushing their fashion even farther than before and using it as a rare chance to inject some glamour and statement dressing into our lives. Who knows if we’ll get anything quite as memorable as, say Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace dress from 2000, but here’s hoping. Any excuse not to wear sweatpants should be a welcome one for most involved.

From the Jhené Aiko-hosted pre-ceremony to the red carpet played out live and across to Instagram, to the performances themselves, here are all the major fashion moments worth seeing. By the end of the night, we should expect appearances from Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Meagan the Stallion, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, BTS, and more, and we’ll be updating live.

Poppy Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Poppy performs for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony broadcast on March 14, 2021.

Lido Pimienta Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Lido Pimienta performs for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony broadcast on March 14, 2021.

Rufus Wainwright Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Rufus Wainwright performs for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony broadcast on March 14, 2021.

Jhené Aiko Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images The Recording Academy Jhené Aiko speaks onstage for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony broadcast on March 14, 2021.

Burna Boy Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Burna Boy performs for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony broadcast on March 14, 2021.

Jhay Cortez Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Jhay Cortez attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021.

Tainy Photo by Tomas Stockton/NEON16 via Getty Images Tainy poses for The 2021 GRAMMY Awards on March 14, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

DaBaby Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy DaBaby attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Parker Photo by Kevin Parker via Getty Images Kevin Parker of Tame Impala poses for The 2021 GRAMMY Awards on March 14, 2021 in Fremantle, Western Australia.