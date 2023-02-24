As Cate Blanchett’s longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart once said, “It’s chic to repeat.” And boy did she mean it. While some celebrities will reuse a look once or twice throughout their red carpet career, Blanchett is constantly digging in her archives to bring back her best looks for another go around. From the gorgeous lace Armani Privé dress from the 2014 Golden Globes to the Alexander McQueen suit with satin blue sleeves from her Where’d You Go, Bernadette press tour in 2019, Blanchett has given so many pieces a new life by wearing them for a second appearance. Back in 2020, she went all in on the rewears for the Venice Film Festival, brining along upwards of four looks we’d already seen before. But we’re not complaining. In fact, more celebrities should take note—not every event needs a new dress, and some of these pieces deserve more time in the spotlight. In fact, there are a few of Blanchett’s greatest hits we’d love see on the red carpet again (the one-shoulder periwinkle Jean Paul Gaultier gown she wore to the Oscars in 2005 comes to mind). So while we wait to see which old look Blanchett breathes new life into next, check out every time the actress has embraced chic repeats over the years.

Cannes Film Festival, 2014 and Berlin Film Festival, 2023 Venturelli/WireImage/BACKGRID Blanchett brought back this Givenchy spring 2018 haute couture dress with a tiered rainbow skirt for the premiere of TÁR at the Berlin Film Festival. The first time she wore it, for the Blackkklansman premiere at Cannes in 2018, she showed off the velvet waistband originally shown on the runway. This, time, though, the actress opted for a large, black leather belt.

TÁR UK Premiere, 2023 and Berlin Film Festival, 2023 Karwai Tang/WireImage/Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images Just a month after Blanchett wore this pink lurex velvet Alexandre Vauthier haute couture top with a matching column skirt to the TÁR premiere in London, she pulled it out just a few months later for an event at the Berlin Film Festival. Of course, paired with black vinyl trousers, the top allows for a much more casual look.

Academy Awards, 2015 and BAFTA Awards, 2023 Jason Merritt/Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage When it came to updating this Maison Margiela couture gown for the 2023 BAFTAs, Blanchett opted to add a bit more structure to the shoulders and swap out the turquoise floral bib necklace by Tiffany & Co for strings of Louis Vuitton pearls.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette Screening, 2019 and London Critics' Circle Film Awards, 2023 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage Apparently, Blanchett decided she knocked it out of the park the first time she wore this Alexander McQueen fall 2019 suit with electric blue satin sleeves, so she styled it exactly the same way for her second wear.

Venice Film Festival, 2020 and Governors Awards, 2022 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images/Emma McIntyre/WireImage It’s hard to forget about this Alexander McQueen spring 2020, so when Blanchett wore it out again for the Governors Awards last year, we instantly recognized it from Venice in 2020. It seems the only difference she made for her second wear was lengthening the skirt and pinning the left side of the blazer to her waistline.

The House With A Clock In Its Walls Photocall, 2018 and Venice Film Festival, 2020 Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Blanchett pulled out this Acne suit featuring a jacket with an embroidered lapel during the Venice Film Festival two years after she wore it with a matching embroidered, cream button down for a photocall at the Rome Film Fest.

New York City, 2019 and Venice Film Festival, 2020 MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images We can’t blame Blanchett for wearing this blue tie dye Triple RRR drop crotch jumpsuit twice. It looks like the perfect, comfy casual piece.

BAFTA Awards, 2016 and Venice Film Festival, 2020 Karwai Tang/WireImage/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage One of Blanchett’s best rewears to date, the actress took the intricately embroidered Alexander McQueen top she wore to the 2016 BAFTAs with a feather-covered skirt, and paired it with wide-leg trousers for a red carpet in Venice four years later.

BFI London Film Festival, 2015 and Venice Film Festival 2020 Karwai Tang/WireImage/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage The first time we saw this caped Esteban Cortazar spring 2016 dress was at the premiere for Carol at the BFI London Film Festival, but Blannchett loved the look so much, she brought it back in 2020, this time pairing it with a Pomellato necklace. Blanchett went on to donate the gown to an auction at the Venice Film Festival, with the proceeds going to U.N. Women and Facing History and Ourselves.

Giorgio Armani Event, 2014 and Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, 2019 Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Giorgio Armani/Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images The second time Blanchett wore this colorful, beaded Armani Privé fall 2012 jumpsuit, she opted to let her hair down and cinch it with a belt.

New York Film Festival, 2015 and American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala, 2018 Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images/Rich Fury/Getty Images No, Blanchett doesn’t have a body covered with tattoos that she’s been hiding all these years, she just wore this cool, trompe l'oeil dress by Parisian designer Yacine Aouadi on two separate occasions.