It's already August, and yet, it wasn't until this week that we were given a possible successor to Céline Dion as surprising hype beast of the summer. At long last, that all changed on Wednesday, when Cate Blanchett stepped out in New York City with her daughter and her husband, the playwright Andrew Upton, in the midst of another round of press for her starring role in Richard Linklater's Where’d You Go, Bernadette .

As usual, Blanchett opted for her signature accessory: a pair of light pink-tinted sunglasses. The real star of her ensemble, however, was a blue-and-white tie-dyed jumpsuit, complete with a sizable drop crotch, by the menswear label Triple RRR, aka the brainchild of Robert Cavalli, Roberto Cavalli ’s 24-year-old son. (If you're wondering about the backstory behind its name, allow Robert to explain: "Triple R stands for the three most important R’s in my life: Robert, Roberto, and the third R basically represents the brand I just founded. These R’s are like my lucky charms," he told Forbes last year.)

Pinterest Cate Blanchett wearing a jumpsuit by Triple RRR while in New York City with her daughter and husband, August 14, 2019. Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Triple RRR only made its debut in January of 2018, in Robert's hometown of Florence, at Pitti Uomo. Clearly, Blanchett is one of its early fans: This marks the second time she’s worn a look by the menswear label this summer, though last time she opted for a bejeweled bomber jacket that was much more low-key. (Irina Shayk has also stepped out in a Triple RRR design as of late: a velvety mens robe in a zebra print that matched the suit Naomi Campbell wore to close Triple RRR's show earlier this year.)

To be clear, Blanchett hasn't reached Dion levels of hype beast just yet. Over the past few days, she's also stepped out in a number of blouses by the Row as well as the below unmissable look by Alexander McQueen.

Pinterest Cate Blanchett wearing Alexander McQueen at a screening of Where'd You Go, Bernadette at the Metrograph in New York City, August 12, 2019. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

