Cate Blanchett accomplishes a grand disappearing act in the official trailer for Where'd You Go Bernadette? .

In Where'd You Go Bernadette? , the forthcoming Richard Linklater adaptation of Maria Semple's best-selling novel of the same name, Blanchett stars as the titular Bernadette, an impossibly cool suburbanite mom who lives a seemingly perfect life with a hot husband and a clever daughter. One day, however, Bernadette—who happens to be quite agoraphobic, never really leaving the house—just up and disappears into thin air right before a family trip to Antarctica, leaving her 15-year-old daughter Bee (played by newcomer Emma Nelson) and husband Elgie (played by Billy Crudup) to launch the search party to find her. Through clues composed of texts and emails, Bee digs deep to find out where on earth her mother may have gone and recruits the help of some of the moms at school whom Bernadette notoriously could not stand.

The only clue given to viewers in the trailer for Where'd You Go Bernadette? is a quick shot of a phone call with Bernadette, who announces to an unknown party on the other end that “something unexpected has come up" and whatever this unexpected responsibility may be, “it has much more explanation coming, but I have this one shot.” The trailer also reveals that the film will also feature performances from supporting actors Judy Greer, Zoë Chao, Kristen Wiig , Troian Bellisario , and Laurence Fishburne (whose role remains undisclosed for the time being, according to the film's IMDb page).

The debut of the Oscar-award-winning director's imagination of Where'd You Go Bernadette? is highly anticipated—the film was pushed multiple times, from a mid-2018 release to a late-2018 release, and then finally to a March 22, 2019, release date.

