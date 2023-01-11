Cate Blanchett Skipped the Golden Globes for a Red Carpet in London

When Cate Blanchett’s name was called last night as the winner of the Golden Globes’ Best Actress in a drama, the Tár star was nowhere to be seen. Despite being Stateside within the past week, Blanchett was one of the night’s many no-shows (and sorely missed on an otherwise so-so red carpet).

Now, we know why. She had business eight time zones away. In fact, today, she stepped onto the red carpet in London for the United Kingdom premiere of Tár alongside director Todd Field and the rest of the principal cast.

While the actress seems to have channeled her character Lyida Tár’s wardrobe while promoting the film, today’s look was classic Blanchett. She chose a metallic lilac gown that was mostly a play on volume and silhouette. The draped top half of Blanchett’s gown suddenly gave way to a cinched waist and forearms, creating quite a powerful shape. Altogether, it was more of a refined take on disco-era style than it was Tár’s world of opera.

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blanchett kept her hairstyle loose and casual, and her lone statement accessories were her earrings. Dangling from her ears down to her shoulders, the pieces looked as if a magpie had collected a dozen different sets and strung them together for one major moment.

David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

Since the film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival back in September, Blanchett has kept a busy schedule, promoting both the film and her Oscar chances (although nomination voting hasn’t even begun, she’s currently considered the odds-on favorite to win, with Michelle Yeoh considered her closest rival in the race). While the film has been out in America since October, it’s only just now being rolled out across Europe. It won’t even be released in Germany, where much of it was filmed, until early March.

So while Americans may have missed both Blanchett’s red carpet presence and acceptance speech at the Globes, we would like to offer our congratulations to the citizens of the United Kingdom for finally being able to watch Tár. Put down Prince Harry’s book for a moment, and go see it.