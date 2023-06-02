Lily-Rose Depp's Rare Matching ‘90s Set Is Practically a Collector’s Item

While there may be only two days until Lily-Rose Depp makes her career-changing debut as Jocelyn on The Idol, she’s still devoted to that other thing she’s known best for: wearing archival fashion. Switching out her Chanel-filled wardrobe from Cannes, the 24-year-old actress wore a rare Jean Paul Gaultier mesh set on Thursday.

The matching crop top and maxi skirt are, seemingly, a riff of similar pieces from the French brand’s spring/summer 2000 and fall/winter 1998 collections. While Depp’s limited-edition pieces did not appear on either season’s runway, the set runs for around $2,000 on various second hand retailers. Yes, Gaultier’s vintage mesh pieces cost a pretty penny, but still, that’s pretty steep.

In addition to Depp’s set, there are also limited runs of a mini dress and long sleeve shirt with similar prints—but it seems her crop top and maxi skirt are sold out, Lily is that you? The pastel print (which is Gaultier’s homage to Spanish artist Frida Kahlo) features an angelic bath scene depicted in green, pink, and blue hues. Depp rounded out the look with silver wraparound sunglasses.

Jean Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2000 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Jean Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2000 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

This isn't the first time Depp has worn vintage pieces from the French brand, either. In a 2020 Instagram snap, she wore another rare find—this time a fall/winter 1996 mesh striped top that she paired with a leather jacket, mini skirt, and boots.

Gaultier’s printed mesh pieces from the ‘90s and early 2000s have become covetable collectible items amongst fashion’s in-the-know crowd. Recently, the French brand has reissued series of their most popular styles from the previous decades. They’ve been a hit amongst celebrities, having since been worn by Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, and even Bad Bunny.

Depp most recently attended the premiere of The Idol at the Cannes Film Festival last week. She stars alongside Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye in the highly-anticipated series, which already has received a slew of interesting (and, at times, harsh) reviews amongst critics.

“I thought about movie stars of the ’40s, like Lauren Bacall and Gene Tierney,” Depp said of her upcoming role. “They didn’t walk into a room and descend to anybody else’s level to try and make them feel comfortable. They almost had this confidence in the discomfort that they could provoke in people. A thing of, ‘This is who I am, and I’m not going to change.’”