Dua Lipa loves wearing clothes before anyone else can get their hands on them. The singer totted the Luar Ana bag weeks before it was available for preorder, she wore a David Koma dress pretty much right off the runway, and now, she’s wearing Jean Paul Gautier ready-to-wear literally the day it went on sale.

On Wednesday night, Lipa headed out in London to attend Caroline Polachek’s concert at Islington Assembly Hall. For the event, she wore a completely sheer blue and black graphic Tennis Suit set from Jean Paul Gautier ready-to-wear, a collection that was released that same day. While the set is totally see-through, closer inspection shows a pinstripe suit trompe l'œil print superimposed on the fabric. Lipa paired the set with some matching lingerie that poked through, so as not to reveal too much while she enjoyed the show. She finished off the look with some mismatched jewelry, and two very trendy accessories: a pair of black dad sneaks, and a blue butterfly bag. Lipa has proved her love for the Y2K butterfly before, wearing a complete look based around the motif from Blumarine SS22 just last week (another look pulled right off the runway).

One would think Lipa would be freezing wearing so little in late October London, but the singer seemed to stay warm through constant movement. She posted a string of photos on Instagram showing off the look, each one blurry as Lipa danced in the streets, looking like a blue Halloween ghost.

Now, does Lipa’s attendance of the “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” musician’s latest concert hint at a future collaboration? Or, like every other hip, twenty-something urbanite, is she just a fan?