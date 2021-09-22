Dua Lipa has been putting in time with the Hadid family lately. Just a few days after attending Khai’s first birthday bash in style, the popstar was spotted bonding with the matriarch of the model fam, Yolanda Hadid. The pair were joined by Lipa’s boyfriend, Anwar, and their pup, Dexter, as they went for a walk around the city on Tuesday.

Wearing a Laur Spring 2022 coat, a green plaid skirt from The Attico, and a pair of knee-high leather Jimmy Choos, Lipa kept it cool and casual as she explored the NoHo neighborhood. She topped off the look with a Laur bag, also from designer Raul Lopez’s Spring 2022 runway. While the bag is not available yet, it’s already being touted as a possible contender for America’s next ‘It’ bag after an appearance on Troye Sivan’s arm during last week’s Met Gala.

Gotham/GC Images

Lipa, Anwar, and Yolanda seemed to enjoy the last day of Summer as they walked the streets together, stopping for coffee, and to chat with some firefighters on the street. The trio looked to be in good spirits following a busy weekend of celebrating Baby Khai’s big day.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images