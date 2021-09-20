Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa both missed the Met Gala this year, but there was one celebration the pair wouldn’t skip for the world: the first birthday of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter, Khai Malik. Held at Gigi’s Manhattan apartment, Bella and Dua showed up for auntie duties (Dua is, of course, dating the Hadids’ brother, Anwar), without compromising their commitment to style.

Lipa arrived in a matching blue plaid two-piece set composed of a pleated skirt and cropped button-up shirt from Thom Browne. She also carried the brand’s famed Hector bag, which is shaped like the designer’s pet Dachshund of the same name. Her shoes, however, were from Heaven by Marc Jacobs and Nodaleto’s new collaboration. Emphasis on new. The capsule collection only became available to order this morning, meaning Lipa must be among the first people in the world to actually wear them. She’s wearing the Bulla Rei Mary Jane in tartan. The collection is purposefully meant to evoke a sense of high school dressing with inspiration pulled from Sofia Coppola’s The Virgin Suicides and Gus Van Sant’s Elephant.

Bella, meanwhile, wore a voluminous cropped white button-up over a black tank paired with an Op-Art printed red skirt. Unlike the Met Gala, the theme here was not “American Fashion”—but taken together, the pair hit all the right red, white, and blue notes.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Bella had previously posted on Instagram in tribute of Khai’s first birthday, but also shared some shots from inside the party on her Story. It didn’t seem necessarily all that different from your typical one-year-old’s birthday (no StormiWorld-level theatrics here), though Kin Euphorics were served. However, Hadid also shared a close-up on one very important part of her outfit: a gold nameplate necklace declaring her “Auntie B.”