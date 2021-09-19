Hard to believe that baby Khai Malik is already a year old, but to celebrate the occasion, Bella Hadid shared an intimate photo carousel of her little niece’s first year of life. At home on the idyllic Hadid family farm, Hadid is the adoring aunt, calling Khai the “greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with” on Instagram. It’s so precious, and Hadid’s happiness is evident in every image.

“I didn’t know my heart could grow this big!!!!” she continued. “You make me smile when I’m sad and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive.” In one photo, Hadid cradles Khai and feeds her with a bottle; in another, Khai gives her a face boop, which is one of the cutest ways that babies express affection. Their bond is already evident — Hadid looks as genuinely joyous as we’ve ever seen her.

She also cheekily refers to Khai’s ridiculously good-looking parents, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. “I can’t wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all,” Hadid continued, and thanked them for creating her “forever best friend.” There aren’t any photos of the birthday party, but in the first photo, she’s investigating a table full of giant quartz crystals — maybe it’s a blessing for Khai’s next turn around the sun.