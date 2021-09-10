Bella Hadid is usually one of the hardest working models, but you’ll have to excuse her for not having walked a single New York Fashion Week catwalk yet. This week, she’s concentrating on her other career: beverage mogul. After being introduced earlier this month as the new co-founder and partner of Kin Euphorics, a brand of adaptogen and nootropics wellness drink, Hadid hosted a party at Spring Studios that served as both promotion for the brand and something of the 24-year-old’s debut as a businesswoman.

Wearing an almost dress-length top with a criss-cross neckline over a pair of plaid, flared trousers (perhaps the perfect mix of fashion It girl and new member of the C-suite), Hadid spent most of the party greeting her VIP well-wishers. At one point, ‘90s super Helena Christensen snuck up behind Hadid with a surprise tap on the shoulder, much to the young model’s delight. (Taraji P. Henson did the same later in the night.) Halsey, in a red and black lace tank, met up with Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira, herself in an orange top that pushed the idea of cutouts to their fashionable extremes. Tiffany’s honcho Alexandre Arnault was seen milling about the room, as was super stylist Law Roach, though Hadid is not one of his clients. Male model Jordan Barrett and his new husband Fernando Casablancas were a united front, mixing with friends by the bar.

Halsey and Barbie Ferriera

Photo Courtesy of IMG

Members of Hadid’s inner circle, of course, were on hand as well. Mother Yolanda Hadid was one of the earliest attendees to walk into the room, and eagerly showed friends bottles of the drink. Gigi Hadid, who had just walked the Proenza Schouler show earlier in the day, showed up in a simple but chic brown dress. Bell Hadid’s newly revealed boyfriend Marc Kalman was on hand too, though dressed in all black and letting Bella have her moment. Her besties, including Jesse Jo Stark and Alana O’Herlihy, were not far from her side.

MARC PATRICK FOR BFA

Multi-hyphenate Kerwin Frost handled the music from behind the deck, mixing in everything from Aphex Twin’s “Windowlicker” to Black Eyed Peas throughout the night. At one point he nearly startled the crowd by abruptly cranking the room full of what sounded like alarming industrial noise until half the room realized, “Oh, right, this is that one Sleigh Bells song.” More pleasing were audio drops Hadid herself had recorded to mix into the set welcoming guests to the party.

For many, it was their first time tasting the Kin Euphorics drink, which was in never-ending supply at the party. The product comes in two flavors (one caffeinated, and one not). As for its supposed calming benefits, I did detect an almost instant sense of calm after drinking the lightly carbonated, non-caffeinated version. I can’t, however, vouch for the long-term effects. I drank it while waiting for my first vodka soda. Kin itself is non-alcoholic and isn’t marketed as a mixer, but that didn’t stop some guests from experimenting.