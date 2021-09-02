You can typically find Bella Hadid either working 13-hour days on set or jetting off to her next modeling gig. But on Wednesday, the 24-year-old made a sudden departure from her usual professional routine: She headed into the office. And no, that does not mean a Kylie Jenner-style workspace with a champagne vending machine and fuzzy faux fur seats. The one that played host to Hadid looked perfectly ordinary, with plain white walls, PC computer monitors, conference room-style chairs, and open-office seating. There’s a good chance she’ll be spending plenty of time there in the future, too: The supermodel just became partner and COO of Kin Euphorics, a so-called “brain care beverages” company that she cofounded with the entrepreneur Jen Batchelor. (The drinks contain ingredients like GABA, 5-HTP, and rhodiola rose, which apparently help with reducing stress and anxiety.)

It’s been just 24 hours since Hadid made the announcement, but she’s been loud and proud about being in full professional and promotional mode ever since. That started off with posting three lengthy Instagram captions hyping up Kin Euphorics, going so far as to describe the first time she tried it as “one of [her] most life-changing moments.” The new venture is certainly a level up from Hadid’s last job in the food and beverage industry, prepping juices and smoothies at a café and supplement store in Malibu as a teen. “15 yr old Me @ my first job would have never expected to have achieved what is about to happen,” she captioned a post featuring photos of her behind the counter, pitting dates and holding up a giant piece of ginger. (“U made rlly good bowls [not gonna lie],” her sister Gigi commented.)

Hadid has since taken her workday attire up a notch, too. She paired a simple tan camisole with a vintage patchwork denim skirt, accessorizing with rectangular sunglasses and a vintage leather bag by Miu Miu. While not exactly your typical office look, she certainly made less of a statement than Hailey Bieber did last week when she reported for workplace duty sans pants.