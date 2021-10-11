Dua Lipa Channels Flower Power in a Sheer Little Black Dress

“It’s a London thing,” Dua Lipa captioned a series of photos she posted on Instagram on Monday, showing off what looked to be a fun night on the town. While partying with her sister, Rina, and friends over the weekend, the singer wore a black mini dress from David Koma’s Resort 2022 collection, though it looks like the garment was practically made for her.

Lipa’s little black dress might be simple from the waist down, but there’s a whole lot going on up top—a sheer halter neck starts at the top of the ribs and ends in a turtleneck while two large, bedazzled flower pasties keep Lipa protected from a dreaded nip slip. Lipa paired the dress with some knee-high black boots and sunglasses, to add to the cool girl effect. The “London thing” finishing touch came in the form of a Union Jack-adorned ring she highlighted in the final slide.

Lipa’s night out in London comes just a few weeks after the singer made her runway debut at the Versace Spring/Summer 2022 show at Milan Fashion week. Of course, she has remained busy since that big night, announcing a new holiday campaign for Saint Laurent, and possibly working on new music. Because of her busy schedule, Lipa did miss celebrating Bella Hadid’s 25th birthday in New York City, but Lipa shared love for her boyfriend’s sister on Instagram. "Happy birthday to this lightbeam of a woman @bellahadid you are so loved!! grateful for you sis... rainbows for you always," Lipa wrote on her Instagram Story, proving the pair is as close as ever.