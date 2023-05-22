It’s Lily-Rose Depp’s big moment, and she knows it. While the cast of HBO’s upcoming drama The Idol is packed with some of music and film’s biggest stars (including Troye Sivan, Jennie Kim, and, of course, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), all eyes in Cannes were on the 23-year-old lead actress during the show’s premiere event.

Depp, the daughter of Karl Lagerfeld muse Vanessa Paradis, has worn predominately Chanel to major events throughout her career so its no surprise that the star once again chose a look from the French brand for the occasion. However, the inspiration for the glittering number has a backstory—the original design debuted on the runway nearly two decades ago as a part of the brand’s fall/winter 1994 collection (though, it’s currently unclear if Depp’s dress, like Natalie Portman’s Dior gown from earlier in the festival, is a custom remake of the original).

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The archival pull is a playful twist on the classic little black dress—it features sequins throughout as well as a blue satin flower at the top. The strapless piece has corset-style detailing at the midsection and a black bow that cinches at the waist. Depp accessorized her look exactly as it appeared on the runway—sheer stockings, opera gloves, and black heels—and added a few pieces of sparkling jewelry.

Depp has a liking for archival Chanel—she wore a black dress accented by gold chains to the 2019 Met Gala (from the brand’s spring/summer 1992 collection) and another vintage piece to the Venice Film Festival in 2017.

In the upcoming series, which is set to premiere globally on June 4th, Depp plays the role of Jocelyn, an up-and-coming pop singer. She stars alongside Tesfaye who plays Tedros, a self-help guru, cult leader, and Jocelyn’s love interest.