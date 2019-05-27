After entering the spotlight in 2014 with a role in the movie Tusk at just fifteen, Lily-Rose Depp has been a regular in the front row of Chanel shows, film festivals, and red carpets around the globe. Depp has developed a style all her own, though she does have a striking preference for Chanel (she knew the late designer Karl Lagerfeld since she was a baby, and has been the face of the brand’s Chanel No.5 L’eau scent after all).

Since her debut, she’s had roles in Netflix’s The King alongside Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson (she played the queen consort Catherine of Valois), as well as projects with noted auteurs like Nicholas Jarecki and Neil Burger. Depp is set to star in the highly anticipated HBO series The Idol, alongside Abel Tesfaye (formerly The Weekend, who also co-created the series), Jennie of BLACKPINK, Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, and more. She plays the role of Jocelyn, an uber-famous pop star and the series’ main protagonist. All of which is to say, there’s a lot to look forward to—including many more scintillating red carpet appearances. Here are Lily-Rose Depp’s best looks so far.

2022: Chanel Cruise 2022/2023 Show Alexander Tamargo/WireImage/Getty Images Depp solidified her Chanel muse status, wearing a light blue two piece set from the French brand for its Cruise 2022/2023 show in Miami, Florida.

2021: Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Images At the 2021 Met Gala, Depp wore a pink Chanel sequined bustier top and a matching low-rise skirt from the brand’s spring/summer 2015 haute couture collection.

2021: Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 Show Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images Of course, Depp donned Chanel to attend the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 show in Paris. This time, she made an appearance in a two-toned tweed sweet that she paired with black ballet heels.

2020: Chanel Spring/Summer 2021 Show Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images For Chanel In a more casual take on Chanel, Depp attended the Chanel spring/summer 2021 show in Paris wearing a classic tweed jacket, bandeau top, and patchwork jeans.

2020: BAFTA Awards Pre-Party David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Simplicity is often key for Depp, who chose a flapper-esque gold Chanel dress for the BAFTA Awards Pre-Party in London.

2020: BAFTA Awards Dave J Hogan/Getty Images The actress and model chose a sheer lace Chanel number for the 2020 BAFTA Awards in London. The actress paired the catsuit-meets-dress with black heels and bold silver jewelry.

2019: Chanel Metiers d’art 2019/2020 Show Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Wearing an elegant black and white Chanel look, Depp attended the brand’s Metiers d'art 2019/2020 show in Paris, France. She completed the look with gold hoop earrings and classic black heels.

2019: Venice Film Festival Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images Depp wore a pale Chanel haute couture gown for the 2019 premiere of The King at the Venice Film Festival.

2019: Cesar Film Awards Rindoff/Charriau/French Select/Getty Images The model and actress stunned in black lace, ‘20s-inspired ensemble from Chanel for the Cesar Film Awards in Paris.

2019: London Film Festival Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images Depp attended the London premiere of The King (in which she stars alongside Timothée Chalamet) at the London Film Festival in a black and white Chanel gown complete with a dramatic skirt and ruffled neckline.

2018: Chanel Metiers d'art 2018/19 Show Roy Rochlin/WireImage/Getty Images Black is running theme throughout Depp’s looks—here she wore a long-sleeve dress with silver embroidery to Chanel’s Metiers d’art 2018/19 Show at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

2018: San Sebastian Film Festival Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Channeling her inner ‘90s-supermodel, Depp sported a color-blocked Chanel mini dress that she paired with white heels and red sunglasses for the screening of L'Homme Fidele at the 2018 San Sebastian Film Festival.

2017: Cannes Film Festival Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images For the Cannes Film Festival, Depp kept it sleek in a white Grecian-inspired Chanel gown from the brand’s 2018 resort show.

2017: Met Gala Getty Images Depp turned up to the 2017 Met Gala in a bright magenta Chanel gown with subtle floral embroidery. The night’s theme was “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art Of The In-Between.”

2016: Venice Film Festival Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Depp walked the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival in a sleek black Chanel dress reminisicient of those we’d see on the brand’s ‘90s runways.

2016: Met Gala Getty Images Depp made her Met Gala debut in a tweed-inspired Chanel ensemble by Karl Lagerfeld at the 2016 event.