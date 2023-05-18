Kate Middleton is a major proponent of rewearing styles and a very specific shade of green. Look no further than a coronation event last week where she and Prince William rewore the exact outfits they had sported years prior and in January when the Princess donned an emerald Alexander McQueen coat.

Between the coronation of King Charles III and her usual Royal duties, Middleton’s schedule has been jam-packed—but her latest look is a silhouette that she has particularly enjoyed over the years (so much so that she owns the piece in two color ways).

Visiting the Anna Freud centre in London to mark Mental Health Week, the Princess sported a deep green Suzannah London shirtdress that she paired with black and white Alessandra Rich slingback heels. The below-the-knee ensemble features buttons down the front, subtle pleats, and a slim belt that accents the waist.

Middleton had previously worn a white version of the dress in a 2019 visit to Wimbledon and last year to Grenfell Tower (with the same Alessandra Rich footwear). During an appearance at the Dog & Duck Pub in London, she again chose the same dress, this time opting to layer it underneath an elegant Eponine London coat.

It has been a busy month for the Princess of Wales. After the back-to-back events and appearances throughout King Charles’ coronation, she made a surprise cameo during the Eurovision singing contest where she played the piano in a striking off-the-shoulder gown. She is also in the midst of promoting mental health awareness, a cause that has been at the forefront of her Royal mission.