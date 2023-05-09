The elaborate events and ceremonies to coronate King Charles III continued Tuesday afternoon with the Coronation Garden Party, a tradition dating back to Queen Victoria. While the King himself was not in attendance, Prince William and Kate Middleton stood in for the event and dresses to compliment each other, in more ways than one. In fact, the couple had worn virtually the same outfits together back at Royal Ascot in 2019. Environmentalism is a cause close to the new King’s heart, and that appears to filter down to telegraphing more sustainable dressing through royal rewears.

Prince William opted for a traditional morning suit with a crisp top hat and black umbrella used as a cain. The only difference being a slightly lighter tie than the one he wore in 2019. Middleton’s powder blue Ellie Saab pussy bow blouse and coordinating tulle skirt had polka dot embroidery throughout and sheer detailing along the sleeves.

King Charles III’s Coronation Garden Party, 2023. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Royal Ascot, 2019. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The now Queen-In-Waiting, who has been on a style whirlwind through the Coronation, opted for the same accessories she did four years prior: a silver clutch, Philip Treacy hat, and metallic Gianvito Rossi heels. Jewelry was similarly sleek, though this time, Middleton went with bold diamond hoops.

JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images

Since emerging in the spotlight, Middleton has become known for rewearing many of her outfits, often several years apart in, what many say, is an effort to promote sustainability. While the Palace does not regularly comment on wardrobe choices, previous members have taken a similar approach. Throughout her Royal duties, Princess Diana often repeated or reworked (changing hems or necklines) certain pieces.

1986. Tim Graham/Getty Images

1989. Chris Grieve/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

For Sunday’s Coronation Concert, the Princess of Wales re-wore a red tailored asymmetrical two-piece suit by Alexander McQueen, which she originally debuted in January. Royals, they’re just like us.

Coronation Concert. May, 2023. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images