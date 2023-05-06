On the morning of May 6, royals from around the world arrived at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom. As one could imagine, it was the most formal of daytime affairs with a parade of ceremonial robesand brightly-colored pantsuits. Even pop star Katy Perry, scheduled to perform, stayed in line with a lilac skirt suit from Vivienne Westwood and oversized hat. Here, all the royal fashion moments from the coronation.
WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Queen Camilla wore a gold and white couture gown from designer Bruce Oldfield.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Katy Perry, arriving with British Vogue’s Edward Enninful, wears a custom Vivienne Westwood bespoke lilac short-sleeved jacket and matching skirt.
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales
In lieu of a crown, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales wore a floral headpiece by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen. Her pearl and diamond earrings once belonged to Princess Diana.
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales wore ceremonial robes. Underneath, Kate wore an embellished white Alexander McQueen gown.
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte matched her mother, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales in a floral headpiece by Jess Collett for Alexander McQueen paired with an ivory dress and cape. She walked alongside her brother Prince Louis who wore a military-inspired jacket in dark blue velvet.
WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex who attended the ceremony without his wife Meghan Markle wore morning suit instead of his ceremonial military uniform.
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
The second in line to the throne, Prince George (center) served as the Page of Honor at his grandfather’s coronation donning a traditional bright red uniform.
Charlene, Princess of Monaco and Albert II, Prince of Monaco
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Princess Charlene, who’s recent absence at several events has created something of an international royal mystery, arrived at the coronation in a white pantsuit alongside husband Albert II.
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa arrived in a sunny yellow Claire Mischevani coat dress with a matching fascinator and beige suede heels.
Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princess Eugenie, currently pregnant, arrived in navy blue.
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
Carol Middleton, the mother-in-law of the future king Prince William, donned a smartly tailored royal blue ensemble with coordinated padded headband.
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The Dutch queen arrived in a white dress a floral detail.
Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Queen Letizia, often cited as one the world’s best dressed royals, arrived in a pink outfit from Carolina Herrera with a domed hat.
WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images
The British actress paired a LBD with a red overcoat covered in roses.
Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Mary of Denmark opted for royal purple from head to toe.
Sophie, Hereditary Princess of Liechtenstein and Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein
WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Sophie, Princess of Liechtenstein wore fucshia.
Masenate Mohato Seeiso, Queen of Lesotho and King Letsie III of Lesotho/
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The Queen of Lesotho topped a regal blue gown with a feathered headpiece and matching white clutch.
Queen Jetsun Pema and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
King Jigme Khesar Magyel Wingchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Puma opted for coordinated traditional looks with shades of lilac.
Queen Suthida of Thailand and King Vajiralongkorn of Thailand
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco
Joe Giddens - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
The Princess of Morocco bundled up.
Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Philippe of Belgium
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The Queen of Belgium opted for a pale pink with dramatic sleeves.
First Lady Jill Biden and Finnegan Biden
WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jill Biden wore a blue Ralph Lauren suit which complemented her granddaughter Finnegan.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The king’s sister wore her ceremonial garb.
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice went for fuschia and a golden quilted headband.
Queen Rania of Jordan and Abdullah II of Jordan
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Queen Rania went for a light yellow.
Crown Prince Fumihito of Japan and Crown Princess Kiko
WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Crown Princess Kiko wore ivory.
Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia and Princess Catherine of Serbia
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Wife Akshata Murty
WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Akshata Murty matched Jill Biden in a similar shade of blue.
Queen Anne-Marie, Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece and Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
As did Marie-Chantal of Greece.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Same for Zara Phillips, the King’s niece.
Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden and Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The Swedish Queen wore a royal blue.
Crown Princess Mette-Maritof of Norway and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Crown Princess Mette-Maritof opted for a blush midi-length dress.
Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Thani
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The wife of the Amir of Qatar wore silver.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Trudeau
WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
CanThe Canadian duo were all smiles.
His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Her Majesty Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah of Malaysia
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images JANE BARLOW/AFP/Getty Images
Absolutely Fabulous actress was on hand to guest anchor coverage for SkyNews.
Baroness Floella Benjamin
Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
A member of the House of Lords and a childrens’ television presenter, the Baroness arrived in regal red.