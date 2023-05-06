On the morning of May 6, royals from around the world arrived at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom. As one could imagine, it was the most formal of daytime affairs with a parade of ceremonial robesand brightly-colored pantsuits. Even pop star Katy Perry, scheduled to perform, stayed in line with a lilac skirt suit from Vivienne Westwood and oversized hat. Here, all the royal fashion moments from the coronation.

Queen Camilla WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Queen Camilla wore a gold and white couture gown from designer Bruce Oldfield.

Katy Perry Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Katy Perry, arriving with British Vogue’s Edward Enninful, wears a custom Vivienne Westwood bespoke lilac short-sleeved jacket and matching skirt.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales UNKNOWN/AFP/Getty Images In lieu of a crown, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales wore a floral headpiece by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen. Her pearl and diamond earrings once belonged to Princess Diana.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales wore ceremonial robes. Underneath, Kate wore an embellished white Alexander McQueen gown.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Princess Charlotte matched her mother, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales in a floral headpiece by Jess Collett for Alexander McQueen paired with an ivory dress and cape. She walked alongside her brother Prince Louis who wore a military-inspired jacket in dark blue velvet.

Prince Harry WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex who attended the ceremony without his wife Meghan Markle wore morning suit instead of his ceremonial military uniform.

Prince George Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The second in line to the throne, Prince George (center) served as the Page of Honor at his grandfather’s coronation donning a traditional bright red uniform.

Charlene, Princess of Monaco and Albert II, Prince of Monaco Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Princess Charlene, who’s recent absence at several events has created something of an international royal mystery, arrived at the coronation in a white pantsuit alongside husband Albert II.

Pippa Middleton Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa arrived in a sunny yellow Claire Mischevani coat dress with a matching fascinator and beige suede heels.

Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Eugenie, currently pregnant, arrived in navy blue.

Carol Middleton Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Carol Middleton, the mother-in-law of the future king Prince William, donned a smartly tailored royal blue ensemble with coordinated padded headband.

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Dutch queen arrived in a white dress a floral detail.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Queen Letizia, often cited as one the world’s best dressed royals, arrived in a pink outfit from Carolina Herrera with a domed hat.

Dame Emma Thompson WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images The British actress paired a LBD with a red overcoat covered in roses.

Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mary of Denmark opted for royal purple from head to toe.

Sophie, Hereditary Princess of Liechtenstein and Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sophie, Princess of Liechtenstein wore fucshia.

Masenate Mohato Seeiso, Queen of Lesotho and King Letsie III of Lesotho/ Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Queen of Lesotho topped a regal blue gown with a feathered headpiece and matching white clutch.

Queen Jetsun Pema and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images King Jigme Khesar Magyel Wingchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Puma opted for coordinated traditional looks with shades of lilac.

Queen Suthida of Thailand and King Vajiralongkorn of Thailand Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images King Vajiralongkorn of Thailand and Queen Suthida of Thailand

Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco Joe Giddens - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images The Princess of Morocco bundled up.

Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Philippe of Belgium Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Queen of Belgium opted for a pale pink with dramatic sleeves.

First Lady Jill Biden and Finnegan Biden WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jill Biden wore a blue Ralph Lauren suit which complemented her granddaughter Finnegan.

Anne, Princess Royal Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The king’s sister wore her ceremonial garb.

Princess Beatrice Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Princess Beatrice went for fuschia and a golden quilted headband.

Queen Rania of Jordan and Abdullah II of Jordan Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Queen Rania went for a light yellow.

Crown Prince Fumihito of Japan and Crown Princess Kiko WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Crown Princess Kiko wore ivory.

Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia and Princess Catherine of Serbia Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Wife Akshata Murty WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Akshata Murty matched Jill Biden in a similar shade of blue.

Queen Anne-Marie, Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece and Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As did Marie-Chantal of Greece.

Zara Phillips Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Same for Zara Phillips, the King’s niece.

Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden and Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Swedish Queen wore a royal blue.

Crown Princess Mette-Maritof of Norway and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Crown Princess Mette-Maritof opted for a blush midi-length dress.

Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Thani Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The wife of the Amir of Qatar wore silver.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Trudeau WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images CanThe Canadian duo were all smiles.

His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Her Majesty Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah of Malaysia Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Joanna Lumley JANE BARLOW/AFP/Getty Images The Absolutely Fabulous actress was on hand to guest anchor coverage for SkyNews.