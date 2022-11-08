They say the longer couples are together, the more they start to look alike. Hailey and Justin Bieber took one more step in that direction on Monday when they were spotted during a casual afternoon in Los Angeles. They stepped on what must have been a chilly day, each wearing puffer jackets, beanies, and baggy pants. It’s basically the his-and-hers version of the same outfit.

Hailey was in a black North Face coat with loose blue jeans and Adidas sneakers in black and white. Her brown sunglasses matched her beanie and t-shirt. She was carrying a small blue purse in one hand and clasping Justin’s in the other.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Justin was wearing a jacket form his own label, Drew, in black-and-yellow over a dark green hoodie and a white t-shirt. He had on a black beanie, gray jeans, and white sneakers with a thick sole. The couple were visiting the Erewhon location in Beverly Hills.

The pop star and model have been spending a lot of time together lately after Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in June, causing facial paralysis. The musical artist postponed his U.S. tour dates and has been laying low in L.A. with Hailey. Though the couple is rarely matchy-matchy, they do tend to mirror one another’s style on their dates.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

She told Harper's BAZAAR for their September 2022 issue that she is hyper aware of how much they get photographed when they’re out together.

“I get photographed so much that I feel like sometimes I put pressure on myself,” she said. “Even if I’m just throwing on jeans and a T-shirt, I want it to be a dope pair of jeans and a great T-shirt!”

The interview took place on the four year anniversary of their engagement, and Hailey expressed how much she enjoys spending this time with him.

“He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to,” she said. “I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”