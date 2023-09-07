There’s a sweltering heatwave consuming much of New York City at the moment, but with the arrival of fashion week, something had to give in the battle between staying cool and serving a look. And, judging by a handful of fashion girls’ bulky outfits in the past day, it seems that style is taking precedence over all else. Rather unsurprisingly, the latest to join the wrong-weather dressing movement is Hailey Bieber.

“Hot AF in NY but also fashion week,” she captioned an Instagram story, showing off a strong-shouldered blazer and knee-length plaid skirt both from Saint Laurent’s fall/winter 2023 collection. It is, indeed, unseasonably hot in the Big Apple—but if Bieber’s plaid pieces weren’t enough, she layered a plunging leather tank top underneath. Presumably, the model is being chauffeured around in some sort of air conditioned SUV, but still, we’re sweating just looking at her.

Heat specifics aside, Bieber’s look had a very vintage feel to it—her double-breasted blazer was, seemingly, inspired by Saint Laurent’s signature “Le Smoking” style (which the model has taken a liking to in the past). While we could see the 26-year-old rocking the jacket sans pants, she decided to go with a matching pencil skirt that had a slit up the front.

@haileybieber

Her patent top featured an extremely deep neckline and tucked neatly into the skirt, which she accented with a thin black belt. In a more weather appropriate turn, Bieber decided to forgo the runway look’s matching leather gloves and opted to wear stacks of diamond rings instead. She rounded everything out with Tabayer “Oera 03” hoop earrings and a black shoulder bag.

Bieber has proved herself to be somewhat seasonably challenged in many of her looks. She’s worn extremely short mini dresses in the dead of winter. Even sported sheer coverups for fall. Just earlier this week, she and Justin stepped out in the balmy Los Angeles wearing baggy jeans and leather bomber jackets.

Her dedication is something we can appreciate, though. There’s something to be said in disregarding the elements in favor of your preferred styles. So why would she stop even when temperatures reach such staggering heights?