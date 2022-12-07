Looking to invest in a good coat this season but unsure of which route to take? Luckily for you, Hailey Bieber has been out on the town in NYC, modeling so many different styles of coats, she’s basically created a look book that could help even the most indecisive of shoppers make a decision.

Bieber has been in town with husband Justin for a few days now, and it seems like she may have packed an entire bag devoted only to coats for the trip. So far, that extra luggage is paying off. The parade of outerwear began on Monday when Bieber stepped out in an oversized, gray speckled wool coat from Saint Laurent, belted at the waist to give the model some shape. She paired the piece with a simple light gray crewneck sweater from Éterne, vintage jeans from Denim By Orlee, black Marni penny loafers, and a light Bottega Veneta mini Jodie bag. Justin, meanwhile, brought a bit of color to the duo with his bright pink puffer jacket from Aritzia.

Gotham/GC Images

Normally, you bring one coat on a trip, wear it on the plane so it doesn’t take up room in your luggage, and throw it on over every outfit whether it works or not since it’s your only option. But this is Bieber we’re talking about, and she came prepared. So, on Tuesday, when she stepped out again in the city, she did so in a completely new coat. This time, the model opted for a chocolate brown cashmere one, also from Saint Laurent. She wore the piece with another pair of vintage denim and those same Marni loafers, but she opted to carry the Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 bag instead of the Bottega. As for Justin, he stuck with more subtle colors for this outing and wore a green canvas jacket with a brown shearling collar from Loewe. He paired it with some oversized Poppy Lissiman sunglasses, quite the contrast from Hailey’s tiny shades.

Gotham/GC Images

And that brings us to Wednesday when Bieber was spotted in Midtown in her third Saint Laurent coat in three days. This time, though, she mixed it up a little, opting to wear a black faux fur coat from the brand along with a number of other Saint Laurent pieces including a black ruched mini dress, sunglasses, heels, and the same Le 5 À 7 bag. Bieber shared photos in the all-black look on Instagram with the caption, “I ❤️ NY forever.”

Three coats in three days is quite the feat, but now you have the perfect outerwear style guide at your disposal if you’re in the market for something new. Oversized, tailored, faux fur glamour, she showed it all. Everyone say, “Thank you, Hailey!”

