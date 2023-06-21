Hailey Bieber may be known for setting trends and championing rising designers, but once in a while, she’s willing to revisit some of fashion’s most famous pieces. On Tuesday, the model did just that—taking to Instagram to share her interpretation of an instantly recognizable silhouette.

Lounging at her home in New York City, Bieber posted a series of black and white snaps where she wore an oversized tuxedo jacket in an obvious reference to Yves Saint Laurent’s signature ‘Le Smoking,’ the groundbreaking women’s tuxedo that kicked open fashion’s doors to androgyny back in 1968. The strong-shouldered piece, which hit just below her knee, was completed with satin lapels and a white handkerchief resting in the pocket.

The shape and length of the jacket gave way to an almost LBD-like look as the model opted for, what looked like, only her underwear to layer underneath. And while the look was referential, Bieber of course put her own spin on it. She paired the piece with strappy black stilettos, a leather mini bag, sleek sunglasses, and her signature gold jewelry.

The jacket is from creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s fall/winter 2023 collection for the brand, which also featured a variety of takes on the suited style in various fabrics and color ways. While Bieber decided to go almost bare underneath, the runway version was paired with a plunging black dress.

Yes, suiting has been a constant in womenswear for decades. But Bieber seemed to be channeling the many icons who have worn Le Smoking over the years—from Marlene Dietrich and Bianca Jagger, to Angelina Jolie and Emma Watson.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

However, the model is no stranger to the tailored piece herself. Back in 2021, she again wore a black Saint Laurent number sans pants that she paired with a pair of crystallized boots. And more recently, while not exactly a Le Smoking, the model went with a trio of coats from the French brand while out in New York City.

While paying homage to Saint Laurent’s heritage, Bieber also stripped the jacket off in the same Instagram carousel to snuggle up with something new from the brand: their Jamie 4.3 bag. Call it the “No Smoking Section” of this particular Instagram dispatch from Hailey.