Hailey Bieber Goes All in on Leather for a Date Night in NYC

Spring weather is officially upon us, and in the past, the warming temperatures would cause one to pack their best leather pieces away until October rolled around. Just like last year, though, the girls are embracing warm weather leather in a big way. First, Dua Lipa and Rihanna stepped out in full leather looks, and now, Hailey Bieber is jumping back on the trend as well. So maybe, think twice before you pack away those knee-high leather boots.

To be fair, this isn’t your mother’s leather. While yes, maybe it isn’t smart to wear a leather trench for the next few months out of fear of heat stroke (though Rihanna recently did just that), these days, leather comes in all forms. Mini skirts, dresses, and—thanks to Matthieu Blazy over at Bottega Veneta—jeans, flannels, and even white tanks. Bieber, specifically, reached for a leather bralette top when she stepped out with her husband, Justin Bieber, in New York City on Wednesday, and the model stayed cool in the heavy fabric by ditching a coat all together. Instead, she paired the top with a high waisted, leather column skirt, finishing off the all-leather ensemble with a pair of knee-high boots from Gia Borghini. The model then accessorized with a black croc bag, tiny sunglasses, and a whole lot of gold jewelry.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Per usual, Justin looked much more casual compared to his wife, wearing a white tank top, oversized jeans that looked to be falling off his waist, and a red sweatshirt wrapped around his shoulders (earlier in the day, he had ditched a shirt all together for a walk around the city). Aimé Leon Dore low-top bean boots and an Electric & Rose baseball hat then completed his look.

If this summer is anything like the one previous, prepare to see Hailey embracing leather throughout the upcoming months. The model has proven to be impervious to heat and was heading out in LA wearing bulky leather jackets throughout last July. That being said, when you’re getting chauffeured around everywhere, as the Biebers likely are, it’s much easier to ignore the weather when getting dressed.