The leather jacket has been an unofficial uniform of downtown New York City basically ever since there was leather and a downtown New York City. It’s no surprise then, that both Rihanna and Dua Lipa have been seen in their own takes on the classic style during their recent trips to the city. And not only did both singers wear leather jackets, but full on leather looks, proving that, just like last year, summer leather is a trend that isn’t going anywhere.

Lipa was the first to show off her all-leather look when she stepped out on Tuesday, a day after her gig as a co-host of the Met Gala. The singer traded in her vintage Chanel dress for some contemporary Versace, heading out in a croc-embossed fall/winter 2023 mini dress, the same one Anne Hathaway wore to the collection’s presentation in Los Angeles last month. Lipa then topped that with an oversized, matching croc-embossed jacket and a pair of bow-adorned, pointed-toe pumps, all from the same fall/winter collection. Chanel sunglasses, gold Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and a Bottega Veneta mini Desiree bag completed the all-black look, which Lipa wore to celebrate Donatella Versace’s birthday alongside Marc Jacobs, Kim Jones, Gigi Hadid, and others.

But while Lipa’s all-leather outfit had a more of a leathery take on the “ladies who lunch” aesthetic, Rihanna’s was much more of an “up all night” look. For dinner at Carbone with A$AP Rocky, the singer donned a floor-length Acne Studios fall/winter 2023 leather moto coat, which she, of course, left open to make room for her pregnant stomach. She paired the piece with a Prada leather mini skirt, and a pair of leather, scrunched thigh-high boots from Amina Muaddi. Ottolinger sunglasses and a Miu Miu pocket bag completed the edgy ensemble.

But while Rihanna wore all in muted tones, Rocky helped to bring the color, joining his girlfriend in blue jeans, a white t-shirt, red flannel, and a cobalt jacket on top. The rapper also totted a blue Goyard bag as he walked with Rihanna into the restaurant.

Both women are coming off their own successful Met Gala appearances where they coincidentally each took on the red carpet in white gowns. Because of that, these looks are quite the 180 from their attire on Monday, though still very much in line with their respective personal styles, as well as the the city’s unofficial dress code.

Shop Dua and Rihanna’s leather bags:

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.