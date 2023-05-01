The pressure is on when you’re co-hosting the Met Gala, but of course Dua Lipa delivered. The pop star arrived on the red carpet in a white tweed gown from Chanel’s Fall/Winter 1992 Haute Couture collection. But the dress, first worn on the runway by Lagerfeld muse Claudia Schiffer, wasn’t the only show-stopping aspect of her look. There were also the accessories: namely, a massive, more than 100 carat, one-of-a-kind Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace.

If the piece looks familiar, it may be because it was fashioned to pay homage to the legendary Tiffany Diamond, worn by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s and subsequently by Lady Gaga at the 2019 Oscars and Beyoncé in a campaign for the brand in 2021. Though the original is yellow, the new version worn by Lip is white.

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

This brilliant white diamond was cut to mirror the Tiffany Diamond’s same proportions, which, according to the brand symbolizes “the pinnacle of quality and craftsmanship established with our founding in 1837.”

The gown, which served as one of Chanel’s famous bridal finale looks, is a fitting choice for the event honoring Karl Lagerfeld’s career and legacy. Lipa told Variety his “special” gown has been on “all her mood boards.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Getty Images