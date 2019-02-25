Lady Gaga 's powder blue look at the 2019 Golden Globes may have unwittingly channeled Judy Garland (not to mention, spurned a meme in the process), but at the 2019 Oscars , the Best Actress nominee is taking inspiration from another legend of the silver screen: Audrey Hepburn.

Tonight, Gaga hit the red carpet wearing Alexander McQueen, but the real pièce de résistance was her 128.54-carat Tiffany & Co diamond, aptly named "the Tiffany diamond." For any movie buffs out there—and this is the Academy Awards, so there's more than a few tuning in this evening—the diamond may have looked familiar, and for good reason: it was last worn by Audrey Hepburn in 1962 for publicity posters for Breakfast At Tiffany's . In fact, tonight marks only the third time in history that the Tiffany diamond was worn (not to mention it's first red carpet appearance); before Hepburn's spin, the diamond was first worn by Mrs. Sheldon Whitehouse at the 1957 Tiffany Ball held in Newport, Rhode Island.

Pinterest An image of the 128.54-carat Tiffany diamond. Photo courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

The yellow diamond was first discovered in South Africa in 1877 and acquired by Charles Lewis Tiffany a year later for a reasonable $18,000. From there, the stone was brought to the jewelry house's chief gemologist who supervised as the stone was cut into a cushion-cut with 82 facets (by comparison, a typical cut has 58). Since then, the diamond has traveled the world at various jewelry fairs and museum exhibitions—and now, the neck of Gaga. Unfortunately, if you want a chance to wear the stone for yourself, you may have missed your shot: back in 1972, an ad was placed for the stone in the New York Times , announcing it could be purchased for $5 million (about $30 million today). There were no bidders.

Related: Oscars 2019: See What Everyone Wore on the Red Carpet