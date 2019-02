Oscars 2019: See What Everyone Wore on the Red Carpet

The long drawn-out drama over who will (or won't) host the 91st annual Academy Awards and battle for Best Actress between Lady Gaga and Glenn Close are finally coming to an end this Sunday night—though not, of course, until Gaga, Close, and the rest step out on the red carpet. And while Timothée Chalamet, who was chief among this year's snubs , will be in absentia, rest assured that there'll be plenty of other names to distract you. (Case in point: the dizzying list of presenters alone includes Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Whoopi Goldberg, Amy Poehler, and Tina Fey.) The ceremony also marks the end of Gaga's whirlwind red carpet tour for A Star Is Born, though it just might be her costar Bradley Cooper who steals the show once inside, where they're set to perform the Best Song nominee "Shallow." Before they leave you in tears, see who made the list of this year's contenders for the most daringly dressed (and, of course, who didn't), here.