Whether she is performing onstage or glowing on a red carpet, no matter where she goes, Lady Gaga is a chameleon when it comes to style. The press tour for A Star Is Born was no different—Gaga took each appearance as an opportunity not only to promote her debut film but also to sartorially stunt on anyone who harbors any doubts about her ability to become a Hollywood icon. From the shimmering metallic Givenchy gown, which doubled as a tribute to Barbra Streisand, to her Shakespearean Alexander McQueen ensemble worn in London, Gaga served up classic Hollywood glamour all over the globe, further evolving with each red-carpet appearance as she adapted her pillbox hat accessory to fit with multiple outfits. Even at the Paris Fashion Week Celine show, she blessed her fans with a look that was simple yet chic. Here, the best looks worn by Gaga during her press tour for A Star Is Born