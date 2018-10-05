Lady Gaga attends the A Star Is Born photo call at 75th Venice Film Festival. Venice, August 31, 2018. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lady Gaga is seen leaving Lipp restaurant on August 27, 2018, in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lady Gaga attends premiere of A Star Is Born during the 75th Venice Film Festival at the Palazzo del Cinema on August 31, 2018, in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lady Gaga is seen on August 28, 2018, in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lady Gaga is seen leaving her hotel on August 30, 2018, in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lady Gaga is seen arriving at the 75th Venice Film Festival on August 30, 2018, in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lady Gaga attends Entertainment Weekly’s Must List Party at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018 at the Thompson Hotel on September 8, 2018, in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lady Gaga attends the Audi Canada and Links of London Co-Hosted Post-Screening Event for A Star Is Born During the Toronto International Film Festival at Masonic Temple on September 9, 2018, in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lady Gaga arrives for the Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ A Star Is Born, held at the Shrine Auditorium on September 24, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lady Gaga attends the premiere of A Star is Born during the Toronto International Film Festival, on September 9, 2018, in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lady Gaga attends 2018 Toronto International Film Festival A Star Is Born Press Conference at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 9, 2018, in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lady Gaga poses with fans as she leaves her hotel on September 26, 2018, in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lady Gaga during the filming of the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lady Gaga attends the U.K. premiere of A Star Is Born held at Vue West End on September 27, 2018, in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lady Gaga attends the Celine show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2018, in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.