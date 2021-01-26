Chanel’s Couture Brides Throughout History, From Margaret Qualley to Linda Evangelista

Every Chanel haute couture show closes with a celebrity or supermodel (or two) in a hand-crafted wedding gown. Nineties supers like Claudia Schiffer, Devon Aoki, and Linda Evangelista were some of the first to land the coveted position, but in the years before his death, Karl Lagerfeld made a point to close out the shows with modern muses like Kendall Jenner and Lily-Rose Depp. His successor, Virginie Viard, tapped one of Lagerfeld’s most recent alums for her haute couture debut, but quickly changed things up the next season. Instead of a gown, fall 2019 found Vittoria Ceretti in what resembled a (very chic) pair of bridal pajamas. (You have to give Viard some credit for her foresight; it was just around the time Zoë Kravitz attended her rehearsal dinner in a pair of bridal bike shorts.) From Lagerfeld’s OGs to Viard’s latest choice, the actor Margaret Qualley, take a look back at the house’s illustrious bridal past.

Photo via Getty Images Karl Lagerfeld toted his signature fan when he joined Claudia Schiffer, wearing a pearl-encrusted crucifix, at the Chanel couture fall 1991 show.

Photo via Getty Images He and Schiffer had so much fun, they did it again for the Chanel couture fall 1992.

Photo via Getty Images Lagerfeld covered his muse with lace for Chanel couture fall 1993.

Photo via Getty Images And let her go scantily clad and solo for the Chanel Couture spring 1993 collection.

Photo via Getty Images Schiffer did her best showgirl impression at the Chanel couture spring 1994 show.

Photo via Getty Images Devon Aoki brought a punk twist to the Chanel couture fall 1999 show in a voluminous cape—and cemented her muse status in the process.

Photo via Getty Images Aoki returned with a feathery twist for Chanel couture spring 2000.

Photo via Getty Images And again for Chanel Couture fall 2000.

Photo via Getty Images Two models are better than one—a lesson Lagerfeld took to heart at the Chanel couture fall 2001 show.

Photo via Getty Images Linda Evangelista provided ample arm candy at the Chanel Couture fall 2003 show.

Photo via Getty Images A cape-clad Alek Wek stole the show at the Chanel couture fall 2004.

Photo via Getty Images A bouquet of flowers was the perfect accessory at the Chanel couture fall 2005 show.

Photo via Getty Images As ankle boots were at the Chanel couture spring 2006 show.

Photo via Getty Images Irina Lazareanu’s boots were a bit higher at the Chanel couture fall 2006 show.

Photo via Getty Images The Chanel couture fall 2007 bride paired sunglasses with head-to-toe lace.

Photo via Getty Images Next season’s unexpected accessory, on Raquel Zimmermann, was a bonnet.

Photo via Getty Images Devon Aoki was pregnant when she returned to the runway for Chanel couture spring 2008.

Photo via Getty Images Lagerfeld covered Sasha Pivovarova in ruffles for Chanel couture fall 2008.

Photo via Getty Images Lagerfeld muse Baptiste Giabiconi accompanied Lara Stone down the aisle of the Chanel couture fall 2009 show.

And Abbey Lee Kershaw at the Chanel couture spring 2010 show.

Photo via Getty Images Baptiste Giabiconi, the eternal groom, brought a lion head along for the ride at the Chanel couture fall 2010 show.

Photo via Getty Images Lindsey Wixson marched solo at the Chanel couture fall 2012 show.

Photo via Getty Images Erin Wasson made sure to credit the Kaiser for her magnificent Chanel couture fall 2013 gown.

Photo via Getty Images The next season, so did Kendall Jenner—with a kiss.

Photo via Getty Images Burgeoning Lagerfeld muse Lily-Rose Depp made her Chanel couture debut in pink.

Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Hudson Kroenig accompanied Luna Bijl for Chanel couture spring 2018.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images Fall 2018’s couture show saw 18-year-old Adut Akech join Alek Wek as one of the rare Black brides in Chanel’s history, as well as link hands with not only Kroenig but also his younger bro, Jameson.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images She may have had to take her bow sans Karl, but Vittoria Ceretti still managed to steal the show at Chanel’s spring 2019 couture show, thanks to the sparkly sequined swimsuit and bathing cap that accompanied her requisite massive veil.

Photo via Getty Images Vittoria Ceretti returned to the runway as the bride for Chanel’s first couture show without Karl Lagerfeld in decades, which also marked Viard’s couture debut. This time, Ceretti also kept things casual: She wore a silky pale pink ensemble that bore a resemblance to a (very chic) pair of pajamas.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images Rebecca Leigh Longendyke has proven a favorite of Viard’s; she also closed Chanel’s spring 2021 ready-to-wear show and opened spring 2021 haute couture.

Courtesy of Chanel Viard imagined a more casual country wedding for Lola Nicon, who joined a smaller cast of models for the house’s return to the Grand Palais.