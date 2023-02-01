Pants Are Not in Hailey Bieber’s Winter Wardrobe

Hailey Bieber has some interesting timing. The model has decided to embrace the no-pants trend (championed by her friend, Kendall Jenner), just as the weather took a turn for the cold. Looking at the model’s outfits in New York City over the past week or so, one would think she was enjoying some nice early fall days, but the brave Bieber has been traipsing around pantsless (or just about) in Mid-January, and she shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

The phenomenon seemingly began right after Bieber debuted her new haircut on Instagram and took the ‘do out for a spin while wearing her best take on Margot Tenenbaum cosplay in an ultra short mini skirt from MISBHV. That was just the beginning, though, and a few days later, the model was out again, this time enjoying dinner at Carbone with her husband, Justin. For the date night, Hailey pulled a full look from Raf Simon’s spring/summer 2023 show, and while technically she wore a mini dress under an oversized motorcycle jacket, the hem of the skirt rose up, once again providing that no pants look.

That takes us to last Friday, when Bieber went for another walk around NYC. Again, she wore a skirt, but one so short it begs the question: why bother? The model was spotted in a Y/Project’s fall/winter 2022 dark wash denim mini skirt, with a hem that is sculpted to rise even higher than one thought possible. Bieber paired that with a Cos v-neck sweater, oversized leather jacket from 23 Lux Vintage, and Jil Sander loafers. In order to keep her legs warm, she did opt for tights and socks from Calzedonia this time around.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Now, Bieber is back in Los Angeles, where she can ditch pants with slightly more confidence thanks to the warmer temps. The model celebrated her return home with a mirror selfie showing off her latest look, which, you guessed it, features itty bitty, barely-there bottoms. Bieber wore a full look from Ferragamo’s pre-fall 2023 collection, featuring the tiniest little leather shorts with a belt that covers half the surface area, a white tee, and a matching black leather trench coat. Bieber added a pair of pointed-toe Raf Simons pumps and tiny sunglasses to finish off the look. If this is her pitch to be put in the next Matrix movie, she might have a good chance of getting the part.

Instagram/@haileybieber

Now that the model is back in Los Angeles, she’s likely not looking to cover her long legs any time soon, so get ready to see some more bare legged looks from Bieber in the future, and maybe look elsewhere for your trouser inspiration for a bit.