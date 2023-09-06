Sometimes, it appears that Hailey and Justin Bieber are dressed for two entirely different events. On other occasions, it seems that they share the exact same wardrobe (like when Hailey wore Justin’s underwear). While they have vastly different styles (Hailey a constant over-dresser and Justin usually the opposite), from time to time, they look ready for the same function—like on Tuesday when they stepped out in Los Angeles.

The couple are no stranger to coordinating their date night looks, but their recent ensembles followed an almost exact his and hers template—baggy pants, a fitted tank top, and an oversized leather jacket. The amount of layers they had on was, yes, shocking given the sweltering heat wave much of the country is experiencing. But if there’s one thing about the Biebers, they are rarely concerned about weather appropriate dressing.

While they both opted for slouchy denim, Justin’s pair was slightly baggier and sat, expectedly, lower on his frame than his wife’s pair (which had a small slit on one side). The hemline of Justin’s pants pooled near his white New Balance sneakers while Hailey’s allowed enough room to show off her black patent loafers.

LESE / BACKGRID

They both sported white tank tops (Hailey opting for a cropped version) that they layered underneath leather outerwear. The grey of Justin’s jacket matched well with his striped baseball hat while Hailey kept the black theme going with her favorite leather coat. She also added in a few gold accessories as well as a leather shoulder bag to round out the look.

The Biebers have been out and about quite a lot lately, and their matching (or lack thereof) outfits have been quite the topic of discussion. The pair were most recently spotted at the US Open over the weekend—and while Justin wore a pair of sculptural sunglasses, they donned very similar black bomber jackets to sit courtside.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Though they seem to be on a coordinated streak, things went in quite the opposite direction just a few days prior during Hailey’s rhode x Krispy Kreme event. Naturally, she looked ready for a night out in a Ermanno Scervino mini dress. Though Justin technically was not part of the collaboration, to many, he appeared out of place in grey shorts, a hoodie, and yellow crocs. Despite much of the Internet dissecting the singer’s lax outfit choice, it appears that Hailey was rather unbothered.