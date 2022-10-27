On Wednesday night, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber were reunited at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection launch party held at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. Bieber was wearing a sheer mesh maxi dress over matching black bra and panties—a custom design from Saint Laurent. She paired it with heeled sandals and silver bangles on her wrist, and left her hair down.

Kardashian, on the other hand, wore a floor-length coat with faux-fur lapels and lining over skintight black leather pants and a black tank top. The Skims founder donned several large silver necklaces for accessories and a pair of pointed black boot heels. She had her platinum locks swept back from her face in a sleek bun.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The event played host to a number of big-name celebrities, including Alexa Demie, Zoë Kravitz, Halsey, and Gal Gadot. The reason for celebration? The storied jewelry brand had launched its new Tiffany Lock collection.

At the WSJ Tech Live conference earlier this week, Bieber explained why she doesn’t try to compete with the Jenner/Kardashian family on the influencer and brand front.

“There’s space for everybody and I really do believe that,” she said. “Those women are amazing and they’re some of my closest friends. I really love all of their brands, and I would never not support their brands and cheer them on, because they’ve also really done the same for me.”

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bieber recently teased an upcoming collaboration she has planned with Kylie Jenner, who seems to be her Halloween guest for her Who's in My Bathroom series. The pair posted behind-the-scenes shots of themselves dressed up in green makeup on Instagram.

The model is the founder of Rhode skincare, which puts her in a competition with some of her friend’s brands, like SKKN by Kim, Lemme, and Kylie Cosmetics. But it seems like the competition is only on the market—not in their relationships.