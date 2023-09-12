While it may be the height of New York Fashion Week currently, a trio of fashion it-girls were spotted half way around the globe Tuesday. Hailey Bieber (who made a brief NYFW appearance), Anya Taylor-Joy, and Florence Pugh journeyed to Tokyo, Japan to celebrate the opening of Tiffany & Co.’s new store—and unsurprisingly, they brought some pretty serious party dresses along for the ride.

Let’s start with Bieber, who stood out from the other two with her black garment choice. The model’s cocktail-length number was designed in satin fabric and finished with fur detailing at the hemline of the bodice.

The piece was rather straightforward with its form-fitting shape but was taken up a notch thanks to a scarf-like detail at the neck. It was a very classic look, à la Audrey Hepburn, which makes sense given the Breakfast at Tiffany’s association. However, while Bieber chose an LBD for the event, Taylor-Joy and Pugh went in a more muted direction with the palettes of their ensembles.

Taylor-Joy’s frock finished in a similar, slightly longer cut when compared with Bieber’s. The actress’s, though, was decidedly more sculptural especially near the midsection. The strapless dress fanned into a flower-like, 3D detail which accented her waist. Taylor-Joy paired the piece with coordinating strappy heels, layers of Tiffany jewels, and a bold red lip for good measure.

With so many stars opting for risky and near-naked looks, we were surprised to see neither trend embraced by Bieber or Taylor-Joy. That is, until we got to Pugh who, right on cue, pulled out a subtle skin-baring ensemble.

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The 27-year-old actress showed up in a lace maxi dress that got increasingly transparent towards the bottom. Up top, the piece’s plunging neckline and spaghetti straps showed off her sparkling silver choker and pendant necklace. As the dress moved past her waist, it then transformed into larger scalloped details which created a semi-sheer effect. Though Pugh has worn riskier sheer looks in the past (and another lace version as recently as last week), her look still brought the party. Especially with last night’s Big Apple meet up between Taylor Swift and co., we’re happy there’s another fashion girl convention happening across continents.