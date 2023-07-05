Florence Pugh is nothing if not reliable. One can always count on the actress to provide us with hilarious cooking content via her popular “Cooking With Flo” videos, deliver a stellar performance in every film in which she stars, and, above all else, to free the nipple at a Valentino show. The face of Valentino’s Garavani Rockstud bag attended the brand’s fall/winter 2023 haute couture show in France on Wednesday and once again, did so in a totally sheer dress.

The Chateau de Chantilly was the setting for this season’s show, and Pugh arrived in a lavender gown from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s previous couture collection for Valentino. The piece featured a deep neckline and layers of sheer fabric, which Pugh tossed into the air to create some dynamic images. The delicate garment was contrasted by the actress’ heavy, platform Mary Jane heels, as well as her buzzed head, which was dyed pink for the occasion. She completed the look with diamond hoops and two diamond rings from Tiffany’s plant-inspired Victoria collection.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It was almost exactly a year ago that Pugh caused quite a stir at the fall 2022 Valentino couture show when she attended in another sheer dress. While this year’s gown showed off the actress’ body underneath as well, the layers hid a bit more than her controversial dress last year. Following her appearance at the show in July 2022, Pugh even took to Instagram to respond to those who were offended by her ensemble, specifically her visible nipples.

“Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none?,” she asked. “What. Is. So. Terrifying.”

Clearly, though, Pugh didn’t let the past deter her, and she looked gorgeous as she floated around pre-show in her pastel confection. The actress posed alongside other attendees, including Naomi Ackie, before taking a seat to enjoy the presentation, likely ready to pick out some dresses for her future red carpet appearances.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images