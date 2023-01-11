THIS JUST IN

Dakota Johnson Is a Woman on a Mission in Gucci’s Latest Campaign

Dakota Johnson in Gucci's latest campaign carrying a snakeskin Jackie 1961 bag
Courtesy of Gucci

The art of the ad is not lost upon us. That’s why, every season, we round up our favorite photographs, commercials, campaign stars, and concepts—and for spring 2023, there’s already plenty of content to covet. With the new year has come a fresh round of ad campaigns featuring top talent from the luxury houses: Prada’s spring 2023 campaign, titled “A Touch of Crude,” features moody images of Hunter Schafer, model (and photographer) Guinevere van Seenus, Letitia Wright (who wore a stunning Prada dip-dye gown to last night’s Golden Globes), and more. For its own spring 2023 men’s advertisements, Loewe tapped Josh O’Connor—who just wrapped filming Luca Guadagnino’s tennis tale Challengers opposite Zendaya—and Franco-Congolese actor Stéphane Bak. The two go fully surreal in the campaign, while O’Connor evokes a Baroque painting in one image, with pillows, candleabras, and a straw Loewe bag piled onto his lap. Check back here often as we track the latest surprise stars and eye-catching images of the spring 2023 season.

Gucci’s Jackie 1961 Campaign
Courtesy of Gucci

Please, move out of Dakota Johnson’s way—she’s got errands to run. In Gucci’s latest campaign celebrating its The Jackie 1961 bag, the actress heads to yoga, meets a friend for lunch, and goes out on the town in images that look like a paparazzo snapped them streetside.

Gucci’s Jackie 1961 Campaign
Courtesy of Gucci

The images—which were shot, in fact, by Glen Luchford—feature diptychs of Johnson going about her business, with the sleek Jackie 1961 bag on her arm or slung across her chest in various colorways and textures.

Prada Spring 2023: “A Touch of Crude”
Courtesy of Prada

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’s spring 2023 Prada campaign features some of the brand’s greatest hits on a slate of the biggest names, including Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer (shown here). In a brown and white dip-dyed dress, Schafer clutches a lavender tote—two iconic Prada styles.

Prada Spring 2023: “A Touch of Crude”
Courtesy of Prada

Vincent Cassel, perched on the end of a bathtub, wears boots with Raf’s distinct exaggerated cowboy silhouette.

Prada Spring 2023: “A Touch of Crude”
Courtesy of Prada

All of the stars, photographed by David Sims, bring the drama—but we especially love this image of noted Prada fan Letitia Wright.

Loewe Spring 2023 Men’s
Courtesy of Loewe

There’s no one we’d rather see holding an anthurium flower from Loewe’s spring 2023 collection than Josh O’Connor (okay—maybe Stéphane Bak; conveniently, he’s in the campaign as well).

Loewe Spring 2023 Men’s
Courtesy of Loewe

Another David Sims banger, this season’s advertisement features the two actors in J.W. Anderson’s at-times surreal designs.

Loewe Spring 2023 Men’s
Courtesy of Loewe

Here, O’Connor is laden down with ephemera—a visual theme in the campaign that, the brand explains, “explores a liminal zone between the staged and the introspective, human personality and crafted item.”