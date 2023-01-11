Dakota Johnson Is a Woman on a Mission in Gucci’s Latest Campaign

The art of the ad is not lost upon us. That’s why, every season, we round up our favorite photographs, commercials, campaign stars, and concepts—and for spring 2023, there’s already plenty of content to covet. With the new year has come a fresh round of ad campaigns featuring top talent from the luxury houses: Prada’s spring 2023 campaign, titled “A Touch of Crude,” features moody images of Hunter Schafer, model (and photographer) Guinevere van Seenus, Letitia Wright (who wore a stunning Prada dip-dye gown to last night’s Golden Globes), and more. For its own spring 2023 men’s advertisements, Loewe tapped Josh O’Connor—who just wrapped filming Luca Guadagnino’s tennis tale Challengers opposite Zendaya—and Franco-Congolese actor Stéphane Bak. The two go fully surreal in the campaign, while O’Connor evokes a Baroque painting in one image, with pillows, candleabras, and a straw Loewe bag piled onto his lap. Check back here often as we track the latest surprise stars and eye-catching images of the spring 2023 season.