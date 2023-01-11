Long before the red carpet rolled out at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles for the Golden Globe Awards on January 10, there was a low hum of chatter moving around the Internet about what might happen at the 80th annual awards show. Last we heard of the Golden Globes back in 2022, controversy concerning the Hollywood Foreign Press Association led NBC to drop the telecast. Since then, the HFPA has been in crisis management mode, making diverse hires and attempting to right the ship. But even amid the headlines, there were whispers of who would attend—and, of course, what they would wear. Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift are all nominated for awards this year; would they show?

Either way, the Globes are among the earlier ceremonies of awards season, and always a strong opening for any fashion trends sure the pervade the next few months. And 2023 certainly delivered: Eddie Redmayne, Diego Calva, and Jenny Slate bought in on the rosette trend we saw on the spring 2023 runways, Margot Robbie went for Barbie pink in a Chanel stunner, and Wednesday breakout star Jenna Ortega put a red carpet spin on a tan gown that evoked Morticia Addams. and Michelle Yeoh, who has already won awards season with plenty of nominations for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, shined in a midnight peplum column. Below, our favorite looks from the night—however it may unfold.

Jenna Ortega in Gucci and Tiffany jewelry Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh in Armani Privé Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Donald Glover in Saint Laurent Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Margot Robbie in Chanel Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Jeremy Pope Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Bailey Bass in Dior Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Letitia Wright in Prada and Bulgari jewelry Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Diego Calva Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Julia Garner in Gucci Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne in Valentino Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage