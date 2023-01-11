The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes
Long before the red carpet rolled out at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles for the Golden Globe Awards on January 10, there was a low hum of chatter moving around the Internet about what might happen at the 80th annual awards show. Last we heard of the Golden Globes back in 2022, controversy concerning the Hollywood Foreign Press Association led NBC to drop the telecast. Since then, the HFPA has been in crisis management mode, making diverse hires and attempting to right the ship. But even amid the headlines, there were whispers of who would attend—and, of course, what they would wear. Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift are all nominated for awards this year; would they show?
Either way, the Globes are among the earlier ceremonies of awards season, and always a strong opening for any fashion trends sure the pervade the next few months. And 2023 certainly delivered: Eddie Redmayne, Diego Calva, and Jenny Slate bought in on the rosette trend we saw on the spring 2023 runways, Margot Robbie went for Barbie pink in a Chanel stunner, and Wednesday breakout star Jenna Ortega put a red carpet spin on a tan gown that evoked Morticia Addams. and Michelle Yeoh, who has already won awards season with plenty of nominations for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, shined in a midnight peplum column. Below, our favorite looks from the night—however it may unfold.